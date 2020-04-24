All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated November 2 2019 at 3:04 AM

9347 Via Patricia

9347 via Patricia · No Longer Available
Location

9347 via Patricia, Los Angeles, CA 91504
Sun Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
sauna
tennis court
volleyball court
Top of the hill location!! Small 4 unit complex! This 3 story townhouse features 1,244 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops, big formal dining room, living room with fireplace, private master suite with balcony, central heat and air, all new paint, pergo flooring, covered patio, 2 car attached garage with direct access and laundry area, mountain view, and lots of grass in front of unit!!! This great community features 24 hour security, park, playground areas, 6 lighted tennis courts, saunas, basketball court, volleyball court, 7 pools, 4 spas, clubhouse, and community events! Great access to freeways, Empire Center, and Burbank Town Center which is currently undergoing a multi-million dollar renovation!! The HOA fees also include water, cable TV, landscaping, building and common area maintenance with in-house onsite maintenance staff!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9347 Via Patricia have any available units?
9347 Via Patricia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9347 Via Patricia have?
Some of 9347 Via Patricia's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9347 Via Patricia currently offering any rent specials?
9347 Via Patricia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9347 Via Patricia pet-friendly?
No, 9347 Via Patricia is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 9347 Via Patricia offer parking?
Yes, 9347 Via Patricia offers parking.
Does 9347 Via Patricia have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9347 Via Patricia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9347 Via Patricia have a pool?
Yes, 9347 Via Patricia has a pool.
Does 9347 Via Patricia have accessible units?
No, 9347 Via Patricia does not have accessible units.
Does 9347 Via Patricia have units with dishwashers?
No, 9347 Via Patricia does not have units with dishwashers.
