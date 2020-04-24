9347 Via Patricia

Amenities

Top of the hill location!! Small 4 unit complex! This 3 story townhouse features 1,244 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops, big formal dining room, living room with fireplace, private master suite with balcony, central heat and air, all new paint, pergo flooring, covered patio, 2 car attached garage with direct access and laundry area, mountain view, and lots of grass in front of unit!!! This great community features 24 hour security, park, playground areas, 6 lighted tennis courts, saunas, basketball court, volleyball court, 7 pools, 4 spas, clubhouse, and community events! Great access to freeways, Empire Center, and Burbank Town Center which is currently undergoing a multi-million dollar renovation!! The HOA fees also include water, cable TV, landscaping, building and common area maintenance with in-house onsite maintenance staff!