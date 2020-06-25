All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:40 AM

9325 Encino Ave.

9325 Encino Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9325 Encino Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91325
Northridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
walk in closets
pool
extra storage
furnished
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
extra storage
furnished
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
Charming Fully Furnished 6 Bedroom Home in the City of Northridge - Beautiful Ranch Style House located in a good school district near CSUN close to shopping centers and dining.
This 6 bedroom home comes fully furnished, with multiple living areas and dining room. Spacious Master bedroom with a large walk in closet. Large kitchen with seating area. Laundry room that includes a washer/dryer, extra refrigerator and extra storage.
Bonus room with a bar great for hosting guests and lounging.
Sparkly pool in the backyard with bar area and an extra separate space in the backyard that includes a wonderful gazebo.

(RLNE5315835)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9325 Encino Ave. have any available units?
9325 Encino Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9325 Encino Ave. have?
Some of 9325 Encino Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9325 Encino Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
9325 Encino Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9325 Encino Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 9325 Encino Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 9325 Encino Ave. offer parking?
No, 9325 Encino Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 9325 Encino Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9325 Encino Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9325 Encino Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 9325 Encino Ave. has a pool.
Does 9325 Encino Ave. have accessible units?
No, 9325 Encino Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 9325 Encino Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9325 Encino Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

