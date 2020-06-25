9325 Encino Ave.

Amenities
Charming Fully Furnished 6 Bedroom Home in the City of Northridge - Beautiful Ranch Style House located in a good school district near CSUN close to shopping centers and dining.
This 6 bedroom home comes fully furnished, with multiple living areas and dining room. Spacious Master bedroom with a large walk in closet. Large kitchen with seating area. Laundry room that includes a washer/dryer, extra refrigerator and extra storage.
Bonus room with a bar great for hosting guests and lounging.
Sparkly pool in the backyard with bar area and an extra separate space in the backyard that includes a wonderful gazebo.
(RLNE5315835)