932 S. Westmoreland Ave 309

Studio Apartment For Rent - Property Id: 54299
PARKING INCLUDED!
Beautiful, centrally located building in prime Koreatown conveniently within walking distance of the Redline Metro Station, Downtown LA, USC, Shopping, Coffee Shops, Restaurants, Nightlife and more! Studio apartment available Nov 1st. Extra-amenities include newly renovated featuring beautiful, light laminate flooring throughout, Open floor plan with a junior kitchen, light airy cabinets, gorgeous quartz counter tops, and spacious closet. The bathroom features a new shower tile and custom glass door.. Secure building with off-street gated parking available and on-site laundry.
The neighboring communities are Downtown, East Hollywood, Echo Park, , Pico-Union and Silver Lake.
Call/text Anthony for a showing.
No Pets Allowed
