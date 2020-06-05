932 S. Westmoreland Ave 309

Amenities

in unit laundry parking recently renovated coffee bar some paid utils range

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry parking

Studio Apartment For Rent - Property Id: 54299



PARKING INCLUDED!

Beautiful, centrally located building in prime Koreatown conveniently within walking distance of the Redline Metro Station, Downtown LA, USC, Shopping, Coffee Shops, Restaurants, Nightlife and more! Studio apartment available Nov 1st. Extra-amenities include newly renovated featuring beautiful, light laminate flooring throughout, Open floor plan with a junior kitchen, light airy cabinets, gorgeous quartz counter tops, and spacious closet. The bathroom features a new shower tile and custom glass door.. Secure building with off-street gated parking available and on-site laundry.

The neighboring communities are Downtown, East Hollywood, Echo Park, , Pico-Union and Silver Lake.

Call/text Anthony for a showing.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/54299

Property Id 54299



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4759534)