All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 932 S. Westmoreland Ave 309.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
932 S. Westmoreland Ave 309
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

932 S. Westmoreland Ave 309

932 South Westmoreland Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

932 South Westmoreland Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90006
Mid-Wilshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
coffee bar
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
Studio Apartment For Rent - Property Id: 54299

PARKING INCLUDED!
Beautiful, centrally located building in prime Koreatown conveniently within walking distance of the Redline Metro Station, Downtown LA, USC, Shopping, Coffee Shops, Restaurants, Nightlife and more! Studio apartment available Nov 1st. Extra-amenities include newly renovated featuring beautiful, light laminate flooring throughout, Open floor plan with a junior kitchen, light airy cabinets, gorgeous quartz counter tops, and spacious closet. The bathroom features a new shower tile and custom glass door.. Secure building with off-street gated parking available and on-site laundry.
The neighboring communities are Downtown, East Hollywood, Echo Park, , Pico-Union and Silver Lake.
Call/text Anthony for a showing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/54299
Property Id 54299

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4759534)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 932 S. Westmoreland Ave 309 have any available units?
932 S. Westmoreland Ave 309 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 932 S. Westmoreland Ave 309 have?
Some of 932 S. Westmoreland Ave 309's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 932 S. Westmoreland Ave 309 currently offering any rent specials?
932 S. Westmoreland Ave 309 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 932 S. Westmoreland Ave 309 pet-friendly?
No, 932 S. Westmoreland Ave 309 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 932 S. Westmoreland Ave 309 offer parking?
Yes, 932 S. Westmoreland Ave 309 offers parking.
Does 932 S. Westmoreland Ave 309 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 932 S. Westmoreland Ave 309 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 932 S. Westmoreland Ave 309 have a pool?
No, 932 S. Westmoreland Ave 309 does not have a pool.
Does 932 S. Westmoreland Ave 309 have accessible units?
No, 932 S. Westmoreland Ave 309 does not have accessible units.
Does 932 S. Westmoreland Ave 309 have units with dishwashers?
No, 932 S. Westmoreland Ave 309 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Casa Vieja Apartments
4540 N Hazeltine Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91423
The Brockman Lofts
530 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Blossom Plaza
900 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Weddington Apartments
15370 Weddington St
Los Angeles, CA 91411
2515 Ocean View Avenue
2515 Ocean View Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90057
MySuite Superior
17809 Superior Street
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Picasso Brentwood
12035 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Avalon Playa Vista
5535 Westlawn Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College