All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 932 MICHELTORENA Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
932 MICHELTORENA Street
Last updated May 23 2019 at 10:05 AM

932 MICHELTORENA Street

932 Micheltorena Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Silver Lake
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

932 Micheltorena Street, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Silver Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
all utils included
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home to Silver Lake! Perched atop a quiet street, but only two blocks from Sunset and all the great restaurants and shops. This charming newly updated 2 bedroom unit offers stunning views of the downtown skyline and the Silver Lake hills. Huge living room looks out on private patio on one side, and incredible views to DTLA on the other. Front bedroom looks out on private brick patio with fountain and greenery. Rear bedroom looks out over hills and DTLA skyline. All new flooring and carpet throughout. Kitchen newly redone with new cabinets, counters, appliances and a large breakfast area looking out on lush greenery. Washer/drier in unit. One driveway parking space. Storage area allotted in garage. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED. (Electirc, Gas, Water)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 932 MICHELTORENA Street have any available units?
932 MICHELTORENA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 932 MICHELTORENA Street have?
Some of 932 MICHELTORENA Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 932 MICHELTORENA Street currently offering any rent specials?
932 MICHELTORENA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 932 MICHELTORENA Street pet-friendly?
No, 932 MICHELTORENA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 932 MICHELTORENA Street offer parking?
Yes, 932 MICHELTORENA Street offers parking.
Does 932 MICHELTORENA Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 932 MICHELTORENA Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 932 MICHELTORENA Street have a pool?
No, 932 MICHELTORENA Street does not have a pool.
Does 932 MICHELTORENA Street have accessible units?
No, 932 MICHELTORENA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 932 MICHELTORENA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 932 MICHELTORENA Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pinnacle Apartments
1860 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Virgil Square
411 S Virgil Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
The Reserve at Warner Center
22100 Erwin St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
1600 Vine
1600 North Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Villa Vicente
5351 San Vicente Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90019
The BW
1168 South Barrington Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Townhomes on Emerson
8600 Emerson Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90045
901 S Ardmore Ave
901 S Ardmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College