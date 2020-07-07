932 MICHELTORENA Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher all utils included garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome home to Silver Lake! Perched atop a quiet street, but only two blocks from Sunset and all the great restaurants and shops. This charming newly updated 2 bedroom unit offers stunning views of the downtown skyline and the Silver Lake hills. Huge living room looks out on private patio on one side, and incredible views to DTLA on the other. Front bedroom looks out on private brick patio with fountain and greenery. Rear bedroom looks out over hills and DTLA skyline. All new flooring and carpet throughout. Kitchen newly redone with new cabinets, counters, appliances and a large breakfast area looking out on lush greenery. Washer/drier in unit. One driveway parking space. Storage area allotted in garage. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED. (Electirc, Gas, Water)