Amenities

pet friendly garage stainless steel range

Unit Amenities range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

9311 Valjean Ave, Available 01/01/19 Gorgeous 3 BR 2 BA house rent ready - Beautiful mid-century modern home in North Hills West

The house has an open floor plan with a seamless transition from the kitchen to the living room. Features include a expansive new flooring throughout the home, formal dining room with space to put a huge dining table, quartz countertops, soft close white shaker cabinets, stainless steel gas stove top, stainless steel apron farmhouse sink, and recessed lighting throughout the entire house.

Step into the private master suite leading to the pristine master bathroom with beautiful tiling, glass shower door and vanity.

Attached 2 car garage with direct access. New landscaping on the property.



