929 South LUCERNE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly rent controlled

Welcome Home! This side by side duplex c.1922/2016 3BR/2BA was tastefully updated with the character intact. Updates include central ac/heat, copper plumbing, water heater, kitchen, bathrooms, floors, windows and more. The Kitchen is updated with Black Sparkle Quartz, quiet close cabinets, dishwasher etc. Built in 1922 with original hardwood floors, curved corners and natural lighting and quiet even without the duel-pane windows. There is also a bonus room in the backyard that can be used for the tenants delight and it has electricity and fan. Pets are okay but please call first. Although there is no garage there are 2 spaces in a personal driveway. There is the Harold Henry Park up the block, Culver City, Beverly Hills, Hollywood and DTLA that are close in proximity. Don't pass this up! This is rent control unit.