All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 929 South LUCERNE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
929 South LUCERNE
Last updated September 2 2019 at 10:52 PM

929 South LUCERNE

929 South Lucerne Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Wilshire
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

929 South Lucerne Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
rent controlled
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
rent controlled
Welcome Home! This side by side duplex c.1922/2016 3BR/2BA was tastefully updated with the character intact. Updates include central ac/heat, copper plumbing, water heater, kitchen, bathrooms, floors, windows and more. The Kitchen is updated with Black Sparkle Quartz, quiet close cabinets, dishwasher etc. Built in 1922 with original hardwood floors, curved corners and natural lighting and quiet even without the duel-pane windows. There is also a bonus room in the backyard that can be used for the tenants delight and it has electricity and fan. Pets are okay but please call first. Although there is no garage there are 2 spaces in a personal driveway. There is the Harold Henry Park up the block, Culver City, Beverly Hills, Hollywood and DTLA that are close in proximity. Don't pass this up! This is rent control unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 929 South LUCERNE have any available units?
929 South LUCERNE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 929 South LUCERNE have?
Some of 929 South LUCERNE's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 929 South LUCERNE currently offering any rent specials?
929 South LUCERNE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 929 South LUCERNE pet-friendly?
Yes, 929 South LUCERNE is pet friendly.
Does 929 South LUCERNE offer parking?
Yes, 929 South LUCERNE offers parking.
Does 929 South LUCERNE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 929 South LUCERNE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 929 South LUCERNE have a pool?
No, 929 South LUCERNE does not have a pool.
Does 929 South LUCERNE have accessible units?
No, 929 South LUCERNE does not have accessible units.
Does 929 South LUCERNE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 929 South LUCERNE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village Pointe
17171 Roscoe Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Jia
639 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Boulevard on Wilshire
5353 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Wilshire Vermont
3183 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Blix 32
10834 Blix Street
Los Angeles, CA 91602
AVA Little Tokyo
236 S Los Angeles St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Azure The Residences
11900 Courtleigh Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90066
East View
327 North Boylston Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College