Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking key fob access

House is on a quiet street in Silver Lake with easy access to Sunset Junction and the 101 Freeway. 2 bed, 2 bath updated everything. Master bedroom has bathroom with a perfect view of the city skyline. The second bedroom has its own front patio. New kitchen with cook top island for entertaining and an open plan for the family room. Big shared backyard and friendly tenant who lives below. Always great parking out front and keyless entry. Pets are welcome and the house has great neighbors and in a nice neighborhood.