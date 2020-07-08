926 Micheltorena St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit

Available 06/01/20 1 Bedroom Hideaway in Silver Lake - Property Id: 279477



1 Bedroom in Silver Lake lower rear units in 2-unit building. Street parking. 1 Bedroom duplex is available for rent come June 1st (Possibly later, current renters are waiting on a new home escrow to close before moving). 1 bed. 1 bath (brand new). 1 private balcony. DTLA views. Brand new central A/C - heater, washer/dryer in unit. Kitchen with refrigerator . Great street parking. Huge backyard good for gardening. Fire pit, (empty) chicken coop, walking distance to Sunset Junction. Cat / Dog friendly (upon interview).

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/279477

