Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

926 Micheltorena St

926 Micheltorena Street · No Longer Available
Location

926 Micheltorena Street, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Silver Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dogs allowed
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
Available 06/01/20 1 Bedroom Hideaway in Silver Lake - Property Id: 279477

1 Bedroom in Silver Lake lower rear units in 2-unit building. Street parking. 1 Bedroom duplex is available for rent come June 1st (Possibly later, current renters are waiting on a new home escrow to close before moving). 1 bed. 1 bath (brand new). 1 private balcony. DTLA views. Brand new central A/C - heater, washer/dryer in unit. Kitchen with refrigerator . Great street parking. Huge backyard good for gardening. Fire pit, (empty) chicken coop, walking distance to Sunset Junction. Cat / Dog friendly (upon interview).
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/279477
Property Id 279477

(RLNE5778314)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 926 Micheltorena St have any available units?
926 Micheltorena St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 926 Micheltorena St have?
Some of 926 Micheltorena St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 926 Micheltorena St currently offering any rent specials?
926 Micheltorena St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 926 Micheltorena St pet-friendly?
Yes, 926 Micheltorena St is pet friendly.
Does 926 Micheltorena St offer parking?
No, 926 Micheltorena St does not offer parking.
Does 926 Micheltorena St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 926 Micheltorena St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 926 Micheltorena St have a pool?
No, 926 Micheltorena St does not have a pool.
Does 926 Micheltorena St have accessible units?
No, 926 Micheltorena St does not have accessible units.
Does 926 Micheltorena St have units with dishwashers?
No, 926 Micheltorena St does not have units with dishwashers.

