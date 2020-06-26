All apartments in Los Angeles
915 S Ogden Drive
Last updated May 24 2019 at 10:21 PM

915 S Ogden Drive

915 South Ogden Drive · No Longer Available
Location

915 South Ogden Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mid-City West

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautifully remodeled Tudor French home in a prime location! This home has been immaculately remodeled while showcasing its charm and character! Spacious grand living room with wood-beamed ceiling and fireplace, formal dining room, a fully redone kitchen, custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and bright breakfast nook. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout and a dramatic turret entrance with stone floors. This beautiful home offers three bedrooms and three baths which have been recently remodeled. A lush backyard with private patio offers a spacious and private entertaining space, along with a grassy front yard with a grand driveway to fit up to 3 vehicles. This home delivers city living at its best. Enjoy the Museum of Television & Motion Pictures, The Peterson Auto Museum and Jazz all summer long at LACMA. The one bedroom back house unit is not included in lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 915 S Ogden Drive have any available units?
915 S Ogden Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 915 S Ogden Drive have?
Some of 915 S Ogden Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 915 S Ogden Drive currently offering any rent specials?
915 S Ogden Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 915 S Ogden Drive pet-friendly?
No, 915 S Ogden Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 915 S Ogden Drive offer parking?
No, 915 S Ogden Drive does not offer parking.
Does 915 S Ogden Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 915 S Ogden Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 915 S Ogden Drive have a pool?
No, 915 S Ogden Drive does not have a pool.
Does 915 S Ogden Drive have accessible units?
No, 915 S Ogden Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 915 S Ogden Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 915 S Ogden Drive has units with dishwashers.
