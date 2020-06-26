915 S Ogden Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautifully remodeled Tudor French home in a prime location! This home has been immaculately remodeled while showcasing its charm and character! Spacious grand living room with wood-beamed ceiling and fireplace, formal dining room, a fully redone kitchen, custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and bright breakfast nook. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout and a dramatic turret entrance with stone floors. This beautiful home offers three bedrooms and three baths which have been recently remodeled. A lush backyard with private patio offers a spacious and private entertaining space, along with a grassy front yard with a grand driveway to fit up to 3 vehicles. This home delivers city living at its best. Enjoy the Museum of Television & Motion Pictures, The Peterson Auto Museum and Jazz all summer long at LACMA. The one bedroom back house unit is not included in lease.