All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 9141 W. 3rd St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
9141 W. 3rd St.
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:53 AM

9141 W. 3rd St.

9141 West 3rd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Mid-City West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9141 West 3rd Street, Los Angeles, CA 90210
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
hot tub
internet access
3 bedroom house in between BH and WH in LA - Property Id: 188561

3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house with private, freshly painted back deck complete with hot tub and outdoor dining area. Kitchen has all cooking essentials and furnished listing price currently includes wifi, 2 TVS with ROKU, linens, towels. Option for regular maid service at an additional cost. Right in the heart of LA, our location is just minutes from famous Robertson blvd, shops and restaurants, Beverly Hills and West Hollywood.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/188561
Property Id 188561

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5585118)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9141 W. 3rd St. have any available units?
9141 W. 3rd St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9141 W. 3rd St. have?
Some of 9141 W. 3rd St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9141 W. 3rd St. currently offering any rent specials?
9141 W. 3rd St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9141 W. 3rd St. pet-friendly?
No, 9141 W. 3rd St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 9141 W. 3rd St. offer parking?
No, 9141 W. 3rd St. does not offer parking.
Does 9141 W. 3rd St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9141 W. 3rd St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9141 W. 3rd St. have a pool?
No, 9141 W. 3rd St. does not have a pool.
Does 9141 W. 3rd St. have accessible units?
No, 9141 W. 3rd St. does not have accessible units.
Does 9141 W. 3rd St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9141 W. 3rd St. has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chatsworth Pointe
8900 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Palazzo West
6220 West 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Roosevelt Lofts
727 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Independence Plaza
8735 Independence Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Pegasus
612 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Sutton Place
1616 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
8742 Orion
8742 Orion Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91343
1133 S. Hope
1133 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College