Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

914 Parkman Ave

914 Parkman Ave · (408) 917-0430
Location

914 Parkman Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Silver Lake

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$3,999

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

Call us now at 408-780-2691 to book your showing!

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

Fabulous, unfurnished, 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms duplex home property rental on a very walkable Silver Lake neighborhood in L.A.

The airy and bright interior has premium laminated floors. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with fine cabinets; smooth quartz countertop, and ready-to-use appliances such as dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator, garbage disposal, and oven/range. In-unit washer and dryer are also provided along with central A/C and electric heating. The exterior has a yard.

This is a pet-friendly home so pets are welcome with a $500 pet deposit/pet. Smoking is prohibited though. Tenant is responsible for electricity, gas, sewage, trash, Internet, and cable. The landlord will be responsible for the water and landscaping. It comes with 1-car attached garage.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=JcwxCdsWPSU

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Walk Score: 80

Nearby parks: Bellevue Park, Silver Lake Recreation Center, and Echo Park Lake.

Bus lines:
201 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile
4 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile
2/302 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile
704 Metro Rapid Line - 0.1 mile

Rail lines:
Metro Red Line (802) - 1.1 miles

(RLNE5713475)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 914 Parkman Ave have any available units?
914 Parkman Ave has a unit available for $3,999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 914 Parkman Ave have?
Some of 914 Parkman Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 914 Parkman Ave currently offering any rent specials?
914 Parkman Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 914 Parkman Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 914 Parkman Ave is pet friendly.
Does 914 Parkman Ave offer parking?
Yes, 914 Parkman Ave does offer parking.
Does 914 Parkman Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 914 Parkman Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 914 Parkman Ave have a pool?
No, 914 Parkman Ave does not have a pool.
Does 914 Parkman Ave have accessible units?
No, 914 Parkman Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 914 Parkman Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 914 Parkman Ave has units with dishwashers.
