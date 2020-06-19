914 Parkman Ave

Amenities
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!
Fabulous, unfurnished, 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms duplex home property rental on a very walkable Silver Lake neighborhood in L.A.
The airy and bright interior has premium laminated floors. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with fine cabinets; smooth quartz countertop, and ready-to-use appliances such as dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator, garbage disposal, and oven/range. In-unit washer and dryer are also provided along with central A/C and electric heating. The exterior has a yard.
This is a pet-friendly home so pets are welcome with a $500 pet deposit/pet. Smoking is prohibited though. Tenant is responsible for electricity, gas, sewage, trash, Internet, and cable. The landlord will be responsible for the water and landscaping. It comes with 1-car attached garage.
This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=JcwxCdsWPSU
Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.
Walk Score: 80
Nearby parks: Bellevue Park, Silver Lake Recreation Center, and Echo Park Lake.
Bus lines:
201 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile
4 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile
2/302 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile
704 Metro Rapid Line - 0.1 mile
Rail lines:
Metro Red Line (802) - 1.1 miles
