914 Parkman Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage internet access

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.



Fabulous, unfurnished, 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms duplex home property rental on a very walkable Silver Lake neighborhood in L.A.



The airy and bright interior has premium laminated floors. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with fine cabinets; smooth quartz countertop, and ready-to-use appliances such as dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator, garbage disposal, and oven/range. In-unit washer and dryer are also provided along with central A/C and electric heating. The exterior has a yard.



This is a pet-friendly home so pets are welcome with a $500 pet deposit/pet. Smoking is prohibited though. Tenant is responsible for electricity, gas, sewage, trash, Internet, and cable. The landlord will be responsible for the water and landscaping. It comes with 1-car attached garage.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=JcwxCdsWPSU



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Walk Score: 80



Nearby parks: Bellevue Park, Silver Lake Recreation Center, and Echo Park Lake.



Bus lines:

201 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile

4 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile

2/302 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile

704 Metro Rapid Line - 0.1 mile



Rail lines:

Metro Red Line (802) - 1.1 miles



