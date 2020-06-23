9136 MONTE MAR Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

Charming 4BR+2BA Traditional for lease in prime Beverlywood HOA. This bright and spacious home features ideal floor plan and spacious entertaining areas including living room with fireplace, large formal dining room, updated kitchen with breakfast area and large adjacent laundry room. Master bedroom with large walk-in closet, hardwood floors throughout, new paint, central HVAC, abundant storage, built-ins and so much more. Backyard includes open patio and large swimmer's pool, perfect for entertaining or just lounging and relaxing with long driveway for ample parking. Conveniently close to Beverly Hills, Century City and Pico/Beverly shops.