Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9136 MONTE MAR Drive

9136 W Monte Mar Dr · No Longer Available
Location

9136 W Monte Mar Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90035
South Robertson

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Charming 4BR+2BA Traditional for lease in prime Beverlywood HOA. This bright and spacious home features ideal floor plan and spacious entertaining areas including living room with fireplace, large formal dining room, updated kitchen with breakfast area and large adjacent laundry room. Master bedroom with large walk-in closet, hardwood floors throughout, new paint, central HVAC, abundant storage, built-ins and so much more. Backyard includes open patio and large swimmer's pool, perfect for entertaining or just lounging and relaxing with long driveway for ample parking. Conveniently close to Beverly Hills, Century City and Pico/Beverly shops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9136 MONTE MAR Drive have any available units?
9136 MONTE MAR Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9136 MONTE MAR Drive have?
Some of 9136 MONTE MAR Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9136 MONTE MAR Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9136 MONTE MAR Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9136 MONTE MAR Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9136 MONTE MAR Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 9136 MONTE MAR Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9136 MONTE MAR Drive offers parking.
Does 9136 MONTE MAR Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9136 MONTE MAR Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9136 MONTE MAR Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9136 MONTE MAR Drive has a pool.
Does 9136 MONTE MAR Drive have accessible units?
No, 9136 MONTE MAR Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9136 MONTE MAR Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9136 MONTE MAR Drive has units with dishwashers.
