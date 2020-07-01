All apartments in Los Angeles
9122 Lemona Ave
9122 Lemona Ave

9122 Lemona Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9122 Lemona Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91343
North Hills East

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious 4 Bedroom House in Gated Community - Property Id: 234344

Spacious 2- Story 4 Bedroom House located in a gated community is like new and has tons of natural light. Large patio complete with patio furniture, yard has grass and landscaping. Open floor plan has fireplace and wood flooring throughout. Kitchen has is,and, ceramic tile flooring, and stainless steel appliances including refrigerator. Large Master Suite has walk-in closet with shelving, spacious en suite bath with tub, shower, double sinks and separate make-up vanity area. Separate laundry room has newer washer and dryer. Features include a modern color scheme and plush carpeting in bedrooms. Attached 2-Car Garage. Close to freeways, shopping and schools.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/234344
Property Id 234344

(RLNE5604868)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9122 Lemona Ave have any available units?
9122 Lemona Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9122 Lemona Ave have?
Some of 9122 Lemona Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9122 Lemona Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9122 Lemona Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9122 Lemona Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 9122 Lemona Ave is pet friendly.
Does 9122 Lemona Ave offer parking?
Yes, 9122 Lemona Ave offers parking.
Does 9122 Lemona Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9122 Lemona Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9122 Lemona Ave have a pool?
No, 9122 Lemona Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9122 Lemona Ave have accessible units?
No, 9122 Lemona Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9122 Lemona Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9122 Lemona Ave has units with dishwashers.

