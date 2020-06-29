912 Adelante Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors range w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Recently Refreshed 3 Bedroom & 1 3/4 Bath Single Family Residence in Highland Park!!! - Welcome to your new Home!



This recently refreshed 3 Bedroom & 1 3/4 Bath Single Family Residence in Highland Park feature wood flooring & tile ceramic, newer two-tone paint throughout. Recessed lighting in the living room featuring a modern style fireplace. Spacious closets in all bedrooms and in the hallway. Classic 50's era bathtub and sinks throughout with updated valves & faucets. Newer dark Granite countertops in the kitchen with matching Stainless Steel over, range and sink. Two car garage with laundry hook ups, central heating & air and a very spacious green front & back yard. Home also features a functioning classic built in wall radio!



This beautiful home is centrally located nearby attractions such as the Garvanza Reservoir, Arroyo Seco Park, Galco's Old World Grocery, Donut Friend & many other local shops along York Blvd & Figueroa St. and minutes away from South Pasadena & Old Town Pasadena.



Please reach out to Pilar at (626) 676-7594 to schedule a viewing or our office at (626) 293-8849.



Rent: $3,100

Deposit $3,100

Small Pets ONLY

Pet Deposit $500 additional

Tenant Pays ALL Utilities



(RLNE5474600)