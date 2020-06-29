All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:17 PM

912 Adelante Avenue

912 Adelante Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

912 Adelante Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Highland Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Recently Refreshed 3 Bedroom & 1 3/4 Bath Single Family Residence in Highland Park!!! - Welcome to your new Home!

This recently refreshed 3 Bedroom & 1 3/4 Bath Single Family Residence in Highland Park feature wood flooring & tile ceramic, newer two-tone paint throughout. Recessed lighting in the living room featuring a modern style fireplace. Spacious closets in all bedrooms and in the hallway. Classic 50's era bathtub and sinks throughout with updated valves & faucets. Newer dark Granite countertops in the kitchen with matching Stainless Steel over, range and sink. Two car garage with laundry hook ups, central heating & air and a very spacious green front & back yard. Home also features a functioning classic built in wall radio!

This beautiful home is centrally located nearby attractions such as the Garvanza Reservoir, Arroyo Seco Park, Galco's Old World Grocery, Donut Friend & many other local shops along York Blvd & Figueroa St. and minutes away from South Pasadena & Old Town Pasadena.

Please reach out to Pilar at (626) 676-7594 to schedule a viewing or our office at (626) 293-8849.

Rent: $3,100
Deposit $3,100
Small Pets ONLY
Pet Deposit $500 additional
Tenant Pays ALL Utilities

(RLNE5474600)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

