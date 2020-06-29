905 East 2ND Street

Amenities

Creative live/work space overlooking The Garey's pedestrian promenade features a unique 2-story floor plan, dramatic 18' concrete ceilings w/ exposed ducts and pipes, concrete floors throughout, 2 kitchens, one on each level including an island cooktop w/ range hood, master sleeping loft w/ walk-in closet, and living/dining areas w/ full baths on each floor. The Garey Residences' lifestyle-focused amenities include state-of-the-art fitness room, pool deck w/ bbq grills, indoor/outdoor lounges, collective work lounge, a rooftop deck w/ DTLA skyline views and pet friendly spaces including a dog bath! If inspired living is what you're looking for, The Garey's Arts District location places you in the center of this thriving neighborhood of art galleries, coffee shops, exclusive retail, chef-owned restaurants, breweries, Little Tokyo and much more.