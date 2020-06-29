All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:58 PM

905 East 2ND Street

905 East 2nd Street · No Longer Available
Los Angeles
Historic Cultural
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

905 East 2nd Street, Los Angeles, CA 90012
Historic Cultural

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Creative live/work space overlooking The Garey's pedestrian promenade features a unique 2-story floor plan, dramatic 18' concrete ceilings w/ exposed ducts and pipes, concrete floors throughout, 2 kitchens, one on each level including an island cooktop w/ range hood, master sleeping loft w/ walk-in closet, and living/dining areas w/ full baths on each floor. The Garey Residences' lifestyle-focused amenities include state-of-the-art fitness room, pool deck w/ bbq grills, indoor/outdoor lounges, collective work lounge, a rooftop deck w/ DTLA skyline views and pet friendly spaces including a dog bath! If inspired living is what you're looking for, The Garey's Arts District location places you in the center of this thriving neighborhood of art galleries, coffee shops, exclusive retail, chef-owned restaurants, breweries, Little Tokyo and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 905 East 2ND Street have any available units?
905 East 2ND Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 905 East 2ND Street have?
Some of 905 East 2ND Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 905 East 2ND Street currently offering any rent specials?
905 East 2ND Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 905 East 2ND Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 905 East 2ND Street is pet friendly.
Does 905 East 2ND Street offer parking?
Yes, 905 East 2ND Street offers parking.
Does 905 East 2ND Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 905 East 2ND Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 905 East 2ND Street have a pool?
Yes, 905 East 2ND Street has a pool.
Does 905 East 2ND Street have accessible units?
No, 905 East 2ND Street does not have accessible units.
Does 905 East 2ND Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 905 East 2ND Street has units with dishwashers.
