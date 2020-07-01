All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 14 2020 at 4:01 AM

9032 BEVERLYWOOD Street

9032 Beverlywood Street · No Longer Available
Location

9032 Beverlywood Street, Los Angeles, CA 90034
South Robertson

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This quaint 3 bed 2 bath Spanish Revival home has been completely remodeled, yet retains the 1936 details and charm. The covered front porch leads to a light-filled living room with a cozy fireplace, beamed ceiling, and hardwood floors. Looking out over the lush front yard, the room is open to the dining room and a small patio, perfect for entertaining. Rich decorative details include original crown molding, arched doorways, clever storage, and tile details. The kitchen has brand new cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and a laundry area with new LG washer and dryer. There are three spacious, carpeted bedrooms; the master suite has a large tiled shower and whirlpool tub. New closets, window shades, Nest climate control, and tankless water heater make living in this home comfortable and easy. The 2-car garage is light and clean and the newly landscaped back yard is perfect for kids. This charming single-family home is close to everything Beverlywood has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9032 BEVERLYWOOD Street have any available units?
9032 BEVERLYWOOD Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9032 BEVERLYWOOD Street have?
Some of 9032 BEVERLYWOOD Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9032 BEVERLYWOOD Street currently offering any rent specials?
9032 BEVERLYWOOD Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9032 BEVERLYWOOD Street pet-friendly?
No, 9032 BEVERLYWOOD Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 9032 BEVERLYWOOD Street offer parking?
Yes, 9032 BEVERLYWOOD Street offers parking.
Does 9032 BEVERLYWOOD Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9032 BEVERLYWOOD Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9032 BEVERLYWOOD Street have a pool?
Yes, 9032 BEVERLYWOOD Street has a pool.
Does 9032 BEVERLYWOOD Street have accessible units?
No, 9032 BEVERLYWOOD Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9032 BEVERLYWOOD Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9032 BEVERLYWOOD Street has units with dishwashers.

