9032 BEVERLYWOOD Street

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

This quaint 3 bed 2 bath Spanish Revival home has been completely remodeled, yet retains the 1936 details and charm. The covered front porch leads to a light-filled living room with a cozy fireplace, beamed ceiling, and hardwood floors. Looking out over the lush front yard, the room is open to the dining room and a small patio, perfect for entertaining. Rich decorative details include original crown molding, arched doorways, clever storage, and tile details. The kitchen has brand new cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and a laundry area with new LG washer and dryer. There are three spacious, carpeted bedrooms; the master suite has a large tiled shower and whirlpool tub. New closets, window shades, Nest climate control, and tankless water heater make living in this home comfortable and easy. The 2-car garage is light and clean and the newly landscaped back yard is perfect for kids. This charming single-family home is close to everything Beverlywood has to offer.