9023 HOPEN Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Perfect hotel alternative!! Short term pied-a-terre! Extraordinary mid-century modern home built for entertaining, with spectacular city views, perched above the Sunset Strip in the coveted "Bird Streets". This turnkey, fully furnished short term rental with maid service will impress your most discerning clients. Substantial public spaces merge seamlessly with the outdoors, with walls of glass that open out to the backyard, comparable to a 5 star hotel. Opulent master suite with walk in closet, gourmet kitchen and swimmer's pool, 2 additional bedrooms and baths, wood floors, gated entry and off street parking for 4 cars all at the end of a private cul-de-sac. Three month minimum.