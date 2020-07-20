All apartments in Los Angeles
9023 HOPEN Place
9023 HOPEN Place

Location

9023 Hopen Place, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Perfect hotel alternative!! Short term pied-a-terre! Extraordinary mid-century modern home built for entertaining, with spectacular city views, perched above the Sunset Strip in the coveted "Bird Streets". This turnkey, fully furnished short term rental with maid service will impress your most discerning clients. Substantial public spaces merge seamlessly with the outdoors, with walls of glass that open out to the backyard, comparable to a 5 star hotel. Opulent master suite with walk in closet, gourmet kitchen and swimmer's pool, 2 additional bedrooms and baths, wood floors, gated entry and off street parking for 4 cars all at the end of a private cul-de-sac. Three month minimum.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9023 HOPEN Place have any available units?
9023 HOPEN Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9023 HOPEN Place have?
Some of 9023 HOPEN Place's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9023 HOPEN Place currently offering any rent specials?
9023 HOPEN Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9023 HOPEN Place pet-friendly?
No, 9023 HOPEN Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 9023 HOPEN Place offer parking?
Yes, 9023 HOPEN Place offers parking.
Does 9023 HOPEN Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9023 HOPEN Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9023 HOPEN Place have a pool?
Yes, 9023 HOPEN Place has a pool.
Does 9023 HOPEN Place have accessible units?
No, 9023 HOPEN Place does not have accessible units.
Does 9023 HOPEN Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9023 HOPEN Place has units with dishwashers.
