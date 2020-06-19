All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9022 ALCOTT Street

9022 W Alcott St · No Longer Available
Location

9022 W Alcott St, Los Angeles, CA 90035
Beverlywood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 3 bedrooms 2 baths traditional home features hardwood flooring throughout, a large open living room with an abundance of natural light and beautiful crown moldings to extenuate the character of this home. The kitchen contains tons of cabinetry space and stainless-steel appliances. Additional features include central HVAC, tankless water heater, washer and dryer, 2 car garage and lots of additional storage space. This home is in a prime location just minutes from Beverly Hills, temples of worship, restaurants and shopping. Available now, 1 year minimum lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9022 ALCOTT Street have any available units?
9022 ALCOTT Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9022 ALCOTT Street have?
Some of 9022 ALCOTT Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9022 ALCOTT Street currently offering any rent specials?
9022 ALCOTT Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9022 ALCOTT Street pet-friendly?
No, 9022 ALCOTT Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 9022 ALCOTT Street offer parking?
Yes, 9022 ALCOTT Street offers parking.
Does 9022 ALCOTT Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9022 ALCOTT Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9022 ALCOTT Street have a pool?
No, 9022 ALCOTT Street does not have a pool.
Does 9022 ALCOTT Street have accessible units?
No, 9022 ALCOTT Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9022 ALCOTT Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9022 ALCOTT Street has units with dishwashers.
