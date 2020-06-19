9022 ALCOTT Street

Amenities
This 3 bedrooms 2 baths traditional home features hardwood flooring throughout, a large open living room with an abundance of natural light and beautiful crown moldings to extenuate the character of this home. The kitchen contains tons of cabinetry space and stainless-steel appliances. Additional features include central HVAC, tankless water heater, washer and dryer, 2 car garage and lots of additional storage space. This home is in a prime location just minutes from Beverly Hills, temples of worship, restaurants and shopping. Available now, 1 year minimum lease.