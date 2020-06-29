902 West 41ST Street

Amenities

Perfect for USC, FIDM, and/or undergrad/graduate students who want to be nearby the downtown LA area. This is a beautiful, new six unit structure located by USC and the LA Coliseum. This 4-bedroom, 3-bath home is gorgeous inside and out. The kitchen is everyone's dream with modern white cabinets, quartz counter tops, glass mosaic backsplash, and new stainless steel appliances with washer/dryer hookup. The floors of beautiful wood laminate span throughout the house (even the bedrooms) excluding the laundry room and bathrooms. Washer and dryer hookup is available within the unit with cabinet spaces overhead. The bathrooms feature custom hardwood cabinetry with white stone tops with fully tiled showers, including glass mosaic accents. Contact management for available viewing times. Tenant pays for all utilities except landscaping.