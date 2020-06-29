All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

902 West 41ST Street

902 West 41st Street · No Longer Available
Location

902 West 41st Street, Los Angeles, CA 90037
Voices of 90037

Amenities

w/d hookup
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
Perfect for USC, FIDM, and/or undergrad/graduate students who want to be nearby the downtown LA area. This is a beautiful, new six unit structure located by USC and the LA Coliseum. This 4-bedroom, 3-bath home is gorgeous inside and out. The kitchen is everyone's dream with modern white cabinets, quartz counter tops, glass mosaic backsplash, and new stainless steel appliances with washer/dryer hookup. The floors of beautiful wood laminate span throughout the house (even the bedrooms) excluding the laundry room and bathrooms. Washer and dryer hookup is available within the unit with cabinet spaces overhead. The bathrooms feature custom hardwood cabinetry with white stone tops with fully tiled showers, including glass mosaic accents. Contact management for available viewing times. Tenant pays for all utilities except landscaping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 902 West 41ST Street have any available units?
902 West 41ST Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 902 West 41ST Street have?
Some of 902 West 41ST Street's amenities include w/d hookup, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 902 West 41ST Street currently offering any rent specials?
902 West 41ST Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 902 West 41ST Street pet-friendly?
No, 902 West 41ST Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 902 West 41ST Street offer parking?
No, 902 West 41ST Street does not offer parking.
Does 902 West 41ST Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 902 West 41ST Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 902 West 41ST Street have a pool?
Yes, 902 West 41ST Street has a pool.
Does 902 West 41ST Street have accessible units?
No, 902 West 41ST Street does not have accessible units.
Does 902 West 41ST Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 902 West 41ST Street does not have units with dishwashers.
