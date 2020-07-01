All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

9019 CEDORS AVE 7

9019 Cedros Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9019 Cedros Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91402
Panorama City

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
NEWLY RENOVATED CONDO, WD FLR, SS APPLS - Property Id: 247862

Newly Renovated Condominium in Panorama City. It has a great decorative fireplace. New stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, lots of cabinet space. The master bedroom upstairs has dual closets. Large second bedroom. New plush carpet and plenty of closet space! There is also a private balcony. This gated condo complex offers two designated covered parking spaces and a laundry room. Please CALL 818 376 9102

Gas Bill paid by Landlord
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/247862
Property Id 247862

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

