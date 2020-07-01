9019 CEDORS AVE 7

Amenities
NEWLY RENOVATED CONDO, WD FLR, SS APPLS - Property Id: 247862
Newly Renovated Condominium in Panorama City. It has a great decorative fireplace. New stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, lots of cabinet space. The master bedroom upstairs has dual closets. Large second bedroom. New plush carpet and plenty of closet space! There is also a private balcony. This gated condo complex offers two designated covered parking spaces and a laundry room. Please CALL 818 376 9102
Gas Bill paid by Landlord
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/247862
Property Id 247862
(RLNE5711655)