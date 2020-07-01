9019 CEDORS AVE 7

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

NEWLY RENOVATED CONDO, WD FLR, SS APPLS - Property Id: 247862



Newly Renovated Condominium in Panorama City. It has a great decorative fireplace. New stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, lots of cabinet space. The master bedroom upstairs has dual closets. Large second bedroom. New plush carpet and plenty of closet space! There is also a private balcony. This gated condo complex offers two designated covered parking spaces and a laundry room. Please CALL 818 376 9102



Gas Bill paid by Landlord

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/247862

Property Id 247862



(RLNE5711655)