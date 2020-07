Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Tastefully renovated Laurel Canyon home featuring updated kitchen and bathrooms, vaulted ceilings, chic new flooring, custom staircase balustrade, beautiful mid-century fireplace, and fantastic natural light. The property also features a magical backyard offering a great space to entertain that is private, peaceful, and serene. There is an oversized garage with tons of additional storage and the property is secure and gated. BONUS ALERT: Wonderland School District!