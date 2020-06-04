Amenities

Filled with contemporary amenities and chic, mid-century modern design features, this exquisitely renovated four-bedroom, three-and-a-half bathroom estate is located in an iconic, highly desirable West Hollywood neighborhood. Situated on a generous double lot on an exclusive street, 8981 St. Ives Drive is a short distance to Sunset Strip and a host of famous restaurants, music venues and upscale retail shops. The home features a gorgeous custom kitchen with stainless steel appliances that opens onto an elegant dining room, which flows into an entertainment-ready living room that is centered around one of the home's five sleek fireplaces. A private outdoor patio offers a quiet place for alfresco meals or evening cocktails. Throughout the 4,059-square-foot living space, find light hardwood floors, high ceilings and numerous light-capturing windows. Walls of glass frame incredible city, greenbelt and treetop views, and a dedicated media and entertainment room opens to a rooftop deck.