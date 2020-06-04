All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

8981 ST IVES Drive

8981 Saint Ives Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8981 Saint Ives Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Filled with contemporary amenities and chic, mid-century modern design features, this exquisitely renovated four-bedroom, three-and-a-half bathroom estate is located in an iconic, highly desirable West Hollywood neighborhood. Situated on a generous double lot on an exclusive street, 8981 St. Ives Drive is a short distance to Sunset Strip and a host of famous restaurants, music venues and upscale retail shops. The home features a gorgeous custom kitchen with stainless steel appliances that opens onto an elegant dining room, which flows into an entertainment-ready living room that is centered around one of the home's five sleek fireplaces. A private outdoor patio offers a quiet place for alfresco meals or evening cocktails. Throughout the 4,059-square-foot living space, find light hardwood floors, high ceilings and numerous light-capturing windows. Walls of glass frame incredible city, greenbelt and treetop views, and a dedicated media and entertainment room opens to a rooftop deck.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8981 ST IVES Drive have any available units?
8981 ST IVES Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8981 ST IVES Drive have?
Some of 8981 ST IVES Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8981 ST IVES Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8981 ST IVES Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8981 ST IVES Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8981 ST IVES Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8981 ST IVES Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8981 ST IVES Drive offers parking.
Does 8981 ST IVES Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8981 ST IVES Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8981 ST IVES Drive have a pool?
No, 8981 ST IVES Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8981 ST IVES Drive have accessible units?
No, 8981 ST IVES Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8981 ST IVES Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8981 ST IVES Drive has units with dishwashers.
