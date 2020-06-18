898 South BRONSON Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Situated on a prime corner lot in character-filled HPOZ Wilshire Park, this extensively remodeled classic beauty has been revitalized head-to-toe. Light and brightwith a flawless open floorplan, downstairs boasts a sun-filled living room, formal dining, inviting family room, and sensational kitchen. French doors open up to the backyard, sparkling pool, and patio. One bedroom and full bathroom also occupy the first floor. Upstairs is comprised of four bedrooms and three full bathrooms. Enjoy the master suite's soaking tub and dual closets. The jewel of the home, the finished attic space with peak-a-boo views of Downtown LA, is ideal for a home office or children's playroom. The charming curbside approach and delightful white picket fencing is sure to please those who appreciate traditional living just moments from Hancock Park and Larchmont Village.