Los Angeles, CA
898 North BUNDY Drive
Last updated October 30 2019 at 7:07 AM

898 North BUNDY Drive

898 North Bundy Drive · No Longer Available
Location

898 North Bundy Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Set back from the street, this gated 5bd + 6ba home is located on a large lot in desirable Brentwood. Voluminous rooms are flooded w/light. High ceilings & large windows highlight spacious rooms & beautiful public spaces. The impressive 2-story foyer flows to the step down formal living room, huge family room & formal dining area. The gorgeous chef's kitchen is warm & welcoming w/ample storage, tons of counter space, center island & breakfast area w/doors to the patio & charming yard. There are 5 bdrms w/4 upstairs incl. the master suite. The generous master is bathed in light w/soaring ceilings & large windows. The master bath boasts dual vanities, huge walk-in closet & French doors to the lovely pergola - bursting w/charm! The large secluded lot is completely pvt. & makes way for beautiful patios, lush landscaping, grassy yard, pool & covered loggia w/fireplace & built-in BBQ. Add. Features: wine storage, tons of closet space, direct garage access, gym (6th bdrm), & laundry room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 898 North BUNDY Drive have any available units?
898 North BUNDY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 898 North BUNDY Drive have?
Some of 898 North BUNDY Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 898 North BUNDY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
898 North BUNDY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 898 North BUNDY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 898 North BUNDY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 898 North BUNDY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 898 North BUNDY Drive offers parking.
Does 898 North BUNDY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 898 North BUNDY Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 898 North BUNDY Drive have a pool?
Yes, 898 North BUNDY Drive has a pool.
Does 898 North BUNDY Drive have accessible units?
No, 898 North BUNDY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 898 North BUNDY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 898 North BUNDY Drive has units with dishwashers.
