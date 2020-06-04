898 North BUNDY Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage

Set back from the street, this gated 5bd + 6ba home is located on a large lot in desirable Brentwood. Voluminous rooms are flooded w/light. High ceilings & large windows highlight spacious rooms & beautiful public spaces. The impressive 2-story foyer flows to the step down formal living room, huge family room & formal dining area. The gorgeous chef's kitchen is warm & welcoming w/ample storage, tons of counter space, center island & breakfast area w/doors to the patio & charming yard. There are 5 bdrms w/4 upstairs incl. the master suite. The generous master is bathed in light w/soaring ceilings & large windows. The master bath boasts dual vanities, huge walk-in closet & French doors to the lovely pergola - bursting w/charm! The large secluded lot is completely pvt. & makes way for beautiful patios, lush landscaping, grassy yard, pool & covered loggia w/fireplace & built-in BBQ. Add. Features: wine storage, tons of closet space, direct garage access, gym (6th bdrm), & laundry room.