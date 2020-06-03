All apartments in Los Angeles
8957 APPIAN Way

8957 Appian Way · No Longer Available
Location

8957 Appian Way, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Gated Hollywood Hills West home located where Sunset Plaza meets Appian Way. This one-level property opens up to an entertainer's courtyard with an outdoor grilling station, bar and sundeck with built in seating. Enjoy California Living at it's finest. Indoor-outdoor plan with chef designed kitchen featuring top of the line stainless appliances and stone countertops. Fully stocked and ready to be enjoyed! Utilities, High Speed Internet and DIRECT TV are included in the rent price. FURNISHED LEASE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8957 APPIAN Way have any available units?
8957 APPIAN Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8957 APPIAN Way have?
Some of 8957 APPIAN Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8957 APPIAN Way currently offering any rent specials?
8957 APPIAN Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8957 APPIAN Way pet-friendly?
No, 8957 APPIAN Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8957 APPIAN Way offer parking?
Yes, 8957 APPIAN Way offers parking.
Does 8957 APPIAN Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8957 APPIAN Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8957 APPIAN Way have a pool?
No, 8957 APPIAN Way does not have a pool.
Does 8957 APPIAN Way have accessible units?
No, 8957 APPIAN Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8957 APPIAN Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8957 APPIAN Way has units with dishwashers.
