8957 APPIAN Way

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking bbq/grill garage internet access

Gated Hollywood Hills West home located where Sunset Plaza meets Appian Way. This one-level property opens up to an entertainer's courtyard with an outdoor grilling station, bar and sundeck with built in seating. Enjoy California Living at it's finest. Indoor-outdoor plan with chef designed kitchen featuring top of the line stainless appliances and stone countertops. Fully stocked and ready to be enjoyed! Utilities, High Speed Internet and DIRECT TV are included in the rent price. FURNISHED LEASE