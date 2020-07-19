All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 8957 APPIAN Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
8957 APPIAN Way
Last updated June 28 2019 at 2:49 AM

8957 APPIAN Way

8957 W Appian Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Bel Air-Beverly Crest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8957 W Appian Way, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Welcome to the quintessential Hollywood Hills entertainer's home! Completely gated and private from the street, yet unbelievably inviting and captivating once you're inside! This beautifully updated home features incredible outdoor living and entertaining spaces complete with built-in grilling, custom seating, and a stunning sundeck. Inside, the open living concept is fantastic... featuring a gorgeous kitchen with high-end stainless steel appliances, custom built bar, a large dining space, and a stylish living room. Additionally, there are two bedrooms, a large full bathroom, and a charming master bedroom with a private en-suite. This unique sun-filled home is being offered completely stocked and beautifully furnished, with every convenience at your reach. FURNISHED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8957 APPIAN Way have any available units?
8957 APPIAN Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8957 APPIAN Way have?
Some of 8957 APPIAN Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8957 APPIAN Way currently offering any rent specials?
8957 APPIAN Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8957 APPIAN Way pet-friendly?
No, 8957 APPIAN Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8957 APPIAN Way offer parking?
Yes, 8957 APPIAN Way offers parking.
Does 8957 APPIAN Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8957 APPIAN Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8957 APPIAN Way have a pool?
No, 8957 APPIAN Way does not have a pool.
Does 8957 APPIAN Way have accessible units?
No, 8957 APPIAN Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8957 APPIAN Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8957 APPIAN Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vela on Ox
21221 W Oxnard St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Lindley
5536 Lindley Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91356
Club Riverside
12747 Riverside Drive
Los Angeles, CA 91607
Artisan Square
19200 Nordhoff St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
The Social
11011 Huston Street
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Blossom Plaza
900 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Vision on Wilshire
6245 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90048
The Vantage
1710 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College