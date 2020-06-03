8957 APPIAN Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

2bed+2bed. Welcome to the quintessential Hollywood Hills entertainer's home! Completely gated and private from the street, yet unbelievably inviting and captivating once you're inside! This beautifully updated home features incredible outdoor living and entertaining spaces complete with built-in grilling, custom seating, and a stunning sundeck. Inside, the open living concept is fantastic... featuring a gorgeous kitchen with high-end stainless steel appliances, custom built bar, a large dining space, and a stylish living room. Additionally, there are two bedrooms, a large full bathroom, and a charming master bedroom with a private en-suite. This unique sun-filled home is being offered completely stocked and beautifully furnished, with every convenience at your reach.