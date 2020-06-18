8927 Willis Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully upgraded and refurbished townhome within a gated complex featuring two master bedroom suites, two and a half bathrooms and almost 1,500 square feet of living space. Walk into the spacious living room that features high ceilings with a gas fireplace, newer LED recessed lighting, and newer flooring. Large formal dining room with tile floor. The light and bright kitchen features newer granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast area. There's a laundry area off the kitchen that includes a full-sized stackable washer and dryer. There is a two-car attached garage with direct access to the unit. Additional features include central heat and air conditions and an enclosed private patio.