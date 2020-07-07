8922 Rathburn Avenue

Amenities

Now for Lease! Located in Northridge resides a fully furnished family home that has a picturesque exterior, along with a floor-plan that consists of 3-bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 1,412-SqFt of living space. Inside find a bright and spacious floor-plan with beautiful plank flooring, baseboard and crown moldings, as well as recessed lighting, double pane windows, central AC and plenty of storage space. Enjoy entertaining in the living room where you have a nice fireplace or host and dine comfortably in the nice sized dining room. The modern styled kitchen features sleek countertops, high end cabinets and stainless-steel appliances. Bedrooms are well-lit with natural light and offers a spacious space with ceiling fan/light fixtures and large closets. Bonus feature of this home is the back yard where you have the 2-car detached garage, an open patio where you can add outdoor seating, plus a large secured pool! The home is perfect for a family who likes to relax or entertain! Centrally located near CSUN, popular dining options, the Northridge Library and just minutes from Costco, the Northridge Fashion Center and so much more!