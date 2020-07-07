All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 8922 Rathburn Avenue.
8922 Rathburn Avenue
Last updated January 22 2020 at 5:50 PM

8922 Rathburn Avenue

8922 Rathburn Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8922 Rathburn Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91325
Northridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Now for Lease! Located in Northridge resides a fully furnished family home that has a picturesque exterior, along with a floor-plan that consists of 3-bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 1,412-SqFt of living space. Inside find a bright and spacious floor-plan with beautiful plank flooring, baseboard and crown moldings, as well as recessed lighting, double pane windows, central AC and plenty of storage space. Enjoy entertaining in the living room where you have a nice fireplace or host and dine comfortably in the nice sized dining room. The modern styled kitchen features sleek countertops, high end cabinets and stainless-steel appliances. Bedrooms are well-lit with natural light and offers a spacious space with ceiling fan/light fixtures and large closets. Bonus feature of this home is the back yard where you have the 2-car detached garage, an open patio where you can add outdoor seating, plus a large secured pool! The home is perfect for a family who likes to relax or entertain! Centrally located near CSUN, popular dining options, the Northridge Library and just minutes from Costco, the Northridge Fashion Center and so much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8922 Rathburn Avenue have any available units?
8922 Rathburn Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8922 Rathburn Avenue have?
Some of 8922 Rathburn Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8922 Rathburn Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8922 Rathburn Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8922 Rathburn Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8922 Rathburn Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8922 Rathburn Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8922 Rathburn Avenue offers parking.
Does 8922 Rathburn Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8922 Rathburn Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8922 Rathburn Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8922 Rathburn Avenue has a pool.
Does 8922 Rathburn Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8922 Rathburn Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8922 Rathburn Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8922 Rathburn Avenue has units with dishwashers.

