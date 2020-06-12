All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 8906 EARHART Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
8906 EARHART Avenue
Last updated January 24 2020 at 6:28 AM

8906 EARHART Avenue

8906 Earhart Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8906 Earhart Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This captivating California bungalow has been fully remodeled in the last year. It is also listed for sale and this listing is for a short term month to month rental. All new plumbing, electrical, central heating/air conditioning & recessed lighting. A beautiful gourmet kitchen which opens up to the living room & backyard features quartz counters, a large custom island, pantry, and stainless steel appliances. Bathroom features a large shower with a glass enclosure and concrete tiles. Garage is newly updated to be used as a home office or bonus room as well as your laundry room. The lot is over 6000 sq. ft. and has been recently landscaped, the home exterior has also been freshly painted. Addtl. features include Ring system, Simplisafe alarm system and security lights which are all controlled from your phone as well as the Smart Sprinkler system. Just enter your stunning new home at the end of the day and enjoy your own private, modern oasis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8906 EARHART Avenue have any available units?
8906 EARHART Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8906 EARHART Avenue have?
Some of 8906 EARHART Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8906 EARHART Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8906 EARHART Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8906 EARHART Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8906 EARHART Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8906 EARHART Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8906 EARHART Avenue offers parking.
Does 8906 EARHART Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8906 EARHART Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8906 EARHART Avenue have a pool?
No, 8906 EARHART Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8906 EARHART Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8906 EARHART Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8906 EARHART Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8906 EARHART Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Living at NoHo
11059 McCormick St
Los Angeles, CA 91601
The CitiZen at Virgil Village
4150 Marathon St
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Avalon Studio City
10945 Bluffside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91604
1406 Martel
1406 North Martel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90046
4250 Coldwater Canyon Apartments
4250 Coldwater Canyon Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91604
R2 Lofts
4133 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Westside on Beloit
2033 Beloit Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
The Village
17442 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91406

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College