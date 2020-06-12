8906 EARHART Avenue

Amenities

This captivating California bungalow has been fully remodeled in the last year. It is also listed for sale and this listing is for a short term month to month rental. All new plumbing, electrical, central heating/air conditioning & recessed lighting. A beautiful gourmet kitchen which opens up to the living room & backyard features quartz counters, a large custom island, pantry, and stainless steel appliances. Bathroom features a large shower with a glass enclosure and concrete tiles. Garage is newly updated to be used as a home office or bonus room as well as your laundry room. The lot is over 6000 sq. ft. and has been recently landscaped, the home exterior has also been freshly painted. Addtl. features include Ring system, Simplisafe alarm system and security lights which are all controlled from your phone as well as the Smart Sprinkler system. Just enter your stunning new home at the end of the day and enjoy your own private, modern oasis.