889 S Francisco St #1706

Special $4700! Metropolis Condos, in the Heart of Downtown Los Angeles - Luxury condo high up on the 17th floor, with breathtaking views of the City. This 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom offers a contemporary open floor plan with large windows and a modern kitchen. In unit comes with a washer and dryer. Unit comes with two assigned parking spaces. Building amenities include: concierge service, fitness center, theater, game room, billiards, business center, conference room, clubhouse with full kitchen, sky deck with pool and spa, sky garden and pet park, and so much more! Close to freeway access, shopping, restaurants, Staple Center, LA Live and lots of exciting nightlife and entertainment!



*ONLY SMALL PETS ALLOWED - $500 PET DEPOSIT*

*INTERNET, GAS, WATER & TRASH ARE INCLUDED*



*There is a $500 move in/out fee with the building.*



Take a 3D tour of this property here: https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/af2702de-a141-4800-86cc-024889c3647f?setAttribution=mls



