Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

889 S Francisco St #1706

889 Francisco St · No Longer Available
Location

889 Francisco St, Los Angeles, CA 90017
Downtown Los Angeles

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
conference room
clubhouse
concierge
dog park
gym
game room
parking
pool
pool table
hot tub
internet access
media room
Special $4700! Metropolis Condos, in the Heart of Downtown Los Angeles - Luxury condo high up on the 17th floor, with breathtaking views of the City. This 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom offers a contemporary open floor plan with large windows and a modern kitchen. In unit comes with a washer and dryer. Unit comes with two assigned parking spaces. Building amenities include: concierge service, fitness center, theater, game room, billiards, business center, conference room, clubhouse with full kitchen, sky deck with pool and spa, sky garden and pet park, and so much more! Close to freeway access, shopping, restaurants, Staple Center, LA Live and lots of exciting nightlife and entertainment!

*ONLY SMALL PETS ALLOWED - $500 PET DEPOSIT*
*INTERNET, GAS, WATER & TRASH ARE INCLUDED*

*There is a $500 move in/out fee with the building.*

Take a 3D tour of this property here: https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/af2702de-a141-4800-86cc-024889c3647f?setAttribution=mls

Please TEXT ONLY 626-474-5222 and include your name and this street address in your request.

To apply, follow link and find this address. Click "Apply Now."
https://www.rtpropertymanagementca.com/vacancies/

In an effort to prevent fraudulent rental application activities, please be sure to apply directly from our website (Link Above). We do not accept third party applications and credit scores. Our application fee is $40 and is required of each adult. Joint tax filers may use one application.

(RLNE5730158)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 889 S Francisco St #1706 have any available units?
889 S Francisco St #1706 doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 889 S Francisco St #1706 have?
Some of 889 S Francisco St #1706's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 889 S Francisco St #1706 currently offering any rent specials?
889 S Francisco St #1706 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 889 S Francisco St #1706 pet-friendly?
Yes, 889 S Francisco St #1706 is pet friendly.
Does 889 S Francisco St #1706 offer parking?
Yes, 889 S Francisco St #1706 does offer parking.
Does 889 S Francisco St #1706 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 889 S Francisco St #1706 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 889 S Francisco St #1706 have a pool?
Yes, 889 S Francisco St #1706 has a pool.
Does 889 S Francisco St #1706 have accessible units?
No, 889 S Francisco St #1706 does not have accessible units.
Does 889 S Francisco St #1706 have units with dishwashers?
No, 889 S Francisco St #1706 does not have units with dishwashers.
