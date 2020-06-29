All apartments in Los Angeles
Location

888 Olive Street, Los Angeles, CA 90015
Downtown Los Angeles

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
elevator
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
valet service
This new highrise in DTLA offers luxurious apartments situated in one of the most vibrant neighborhoods and offers all the comforts of a home. In this glittering, Art Deco Facade Tower, you'll find Level Furnished apartments for rent with flawless hospitality. This Delux Apartment comes with two bedrooms, two baths, a spacious living room and ample space to relax or get work done. In addition, you will have a fully outfitted Gourmet Sub-Zero and Bosch kitchen appliances. Monthly maid service included in rent! Two parking spaces allocated with valet service. Fees included for parking. Available now! Units subject to change upon availability, price, and floorplan.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 888 South OLIVE Street have any available units?
888 South OLIVE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 888 South OLIVE Street have?
Some of 888 South OLIVE Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 888 South OLIVE Street currently offering any rent specials?
888 South OLIVE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 888 South OLIVE Street pet-friendly?
No, 888 South OLIVE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 888 South OLIVE Street offer parking?
Yes, 888 South OLIVE Street offers parking.
Does 888 South OLIVE Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 888 South OLIVE Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 888 South OLIVE Street have a pool?
Yes, 888 South OLIVE Street has a pool.
Does 888 South OLIVE Street have accessible units?
No, 888 South OLIVE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 888 South OLIVE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 888 South OLIVE Street has units with dishwashers.
