888 South OLIVE Street

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking pool bbq/grill garage valet service

This new highrise in DTLA offers luxurious apartments situated in one of the most vibrant neighborhoods and offers all the comforts of a home. In this glittering, Art Deco Facade Tower, you'll find Level Furnished apartments for rent with flawless hospitality. This Delux Apartment comes with two bedrooms, two baths, a spacious living room and ample space to relax or get work done. In addition, you will have a fully outfitted Gourmet Sub-Zero and Bosch kitchen appliances. Monthly maid service included in rent! Two parking spaces allocated with valet service. Fees included for parking. Available now! Units subject to change upon availability, price, and floorplan.