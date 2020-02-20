All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 19 2019 at 4:02 PM

8876 LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN Avenue

8876 Lookout Mountain Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8876 Lookout Mountain Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
This mid-century, furnished home in the exclusive Hollywood Hills enclave of Wonderland offers privacy and serenity only minutes from Sunset Plaza. When stepping through the main entryway, a wide open floor plan reveals itself. The main level showcases a large living room, dedicated dining area, a kitchen appointed with stainless appliances, and a patio offering big views of the canyon. A spiral staircase pulls attention upwards to high ceilings and provides access to the second level, which also has a separate entrance. The light-filled master suite boasts an elegant bathroom, a walk-in closet with separate vanity, and a private terrace with views. Next to the guest bedroom upstairs is a bonus office area. From there, a short staircase leads up to a giant rooftop deck equipped with a heated spa tub and sprawling views of the canyon. Seamless indoor-outdoor living throughout and parking for two in this highly sought after neighborhood complete this special home in the Hollywood Hills-

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8876 LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN Avenue have any available units?
8876 LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8876 LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN Avenue have?
Some of 8876 LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8876 LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8876 LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8876 LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8876 LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8876 LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8876 LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN Avenue offers parking.
Does 8876 LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8876 LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8876 LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN Avenue have a pool?
No, 8876 LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8876 LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8876 LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8876 LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8876 LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN Avenue has units with dishwashers.
