8876 LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking hot tub

This mid-century, furnished home in the exclusive Hollywood Hills enclave of Wonderland offers privacy and serenity only minutes from Sunset Plaza. When stepping through the main entryway, a wide open floor plan reveals itself. The main level showcases a large living room, dedicated dining area, a kitchen appointed with stainless appliances, and a patio offering big views of the canyon. A spiral staircase pulls attention upwards to high ceilings and provides access to the second level, which also has a separate entrance. The light-filled master suite boasts an elegant bathroom, a walk-in closet with separate vanity, and a private terrace with views. Next to the guest bedroom upstairs is a bonus office area. From there, a short staircase leads up to a giant rooftop deck equipped with a heated spa tub and sprawling views of the canyon. Seamless indoor-outdoor living throughout and parking for two in this highly sought after neighborhood complete this special home in the Hollywood Hills-