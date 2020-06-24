All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 8871 BURTON Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
8871 BURTON Way
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

8871 BURTON Way

8871 Burton Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Mid-City West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8871 Burton Way, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
internet access
Immaculate condo. Fully updated. Spacious open floor plan living/dining/den with marble fireplace & balcony. Large master with walk-in closet and generous guest bedroom replete with elegant molding work, floor to ceiling marble bathrooms, spa tub. Beautiful kitchen, separate laundry room. Cable & internet hardware ready with 2 flat screen TV's. Beautiful hardwood floors, crystal chandeliers and cove ceiling detail formal entry. Prime neighborhood- Beverly Hills adjacent and near Cedars-Sinai. Short distance to Beverly Center,restaurant row and the best designer shops. (Could be available furnished, as shown, with elegant art & antiques for $5,300)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8871 BURTON Way have any available units?
8871 BURTON Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8871 BURTON Way have?
Some of 8871 BURTON Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8871 BURTON Way currently offering any rent specials?
8871 BURTON Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8871 BURTON Way pet-friendly?
No, 8871 BURTON Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8871 BURTON Way offer parking?
Yes, 8871 BURTON Way offers parking.
Does 8871 BURTON Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8871 BURTON Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8871 BURTON Way have a pool?
No, 8871 BURTON Way does not have a pool.
Does 8871 BURTON Way have accessible units?
No, 8871 BURTON Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8871 BURTON Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8871 BURTON Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palazzo East
348 S. Hauser Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
The Roy
3644 Overland Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
NMS Superior
17809 Superior Street
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Mysuite at 1759
1761 Beloit Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Cornerstone
8609 De Soto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91304
NoVa Townhomes
8761 De Soto Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91304
901 S Ardmore Ave
901 S Ardmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006
R2 Lofts
4133 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College