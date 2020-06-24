8871 BURTON Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking garage hot tub internet access

Immaculate condo. Fully updated. Spacious open floor plan living/dining/den with marble fireplace & balcony. Large master with walk-in closet and generous guest bedroom replete with elegant molding work, floor to ceiling marble bathrooms, spa tub. Beautiful kitchen, separate laundry room. Cable & internet hardware ready with 2 flat screen TV's. Beautiful hardwood floors, crystal chandeliers and cove ceiling detail formal entry. Prime neighborhood- Beverly Hills adjacent and near Cedars-Sinai. Short distance to Beverly Center,restaurant row and the best designer shops. (Could be available furnished, as shown, with elegant art & antiques for $5,300)