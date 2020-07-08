8861 Lookout Mountain

Amenities

Laurel Canyon Cottage Home in the Hills - Property Id: 118268



Rare 2 BR/1 BA enchanting home in the coveted Wonderland School district. This quintessential Laurel Canyon cottage features spacious living room, loads of closet/storage space & wood flooring throughout, indoor laundry and garage. A large private outdoor patio perfect for BBQ and entertaining. This home boasts the bohemian charm and character Laurel Canyon is known for. Schedule your private showing today! Text/call Dorian 3105920788.

No Dogs Allowed



