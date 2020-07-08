All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
8861 Lookout Mountain
8861 Lookout Mountain

8861 Lookout Mountain Avenue · No Longer Available
Los Angeles
Bel Air-Beverly Crest
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

8861 Lookout Mountain Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Laurel Canyon Cottage Home in the Hills - Property Id: 118268

Rare 2 BR/1 BA enchanting home in the coveted Wonderland School district. This quintessential Laurel Canyon cottage features spacious living room, loads of closet/storage space & wood flooring throughout, indoor laundry and garage. A large private outdoor patio perfect for BBQ and entertaining. This home boasts the bohemian charm and character Laurel Canyon is known for. Schedule your private showing today! Text/call Dorian 3105920788.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/118268
Property Id 118268

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5826830)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8861 Lookout Mountain have any available units?
8861 Lookout Mountain doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8861 Lookout Mountain have?
Some of 8861 Lookout Mountain's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8861 Lookout Mountain currently offering any rent specials?
8861 Lookout Mountain is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8861 Lookout Mountain pet-friendly?
No, 8861 Lookout Mountain is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8861 Lookout Mountain offer parking?
Yes, 8861 Lookout Mountain offers parking.
Does 8861 Lookout Mountain have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8861 Lookout Mountain does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8861 Lookout Mountain have a pool?
No, 8861 Lookout Mountain does not have a pool.
Does 8861 Lookout Mountain have accessible units?
No, 8861 Lookout Mountain does not have accessible units.
Does 8861 Lookout Mountain have units with dishwashers?
No, 8861 Lookout Mountain does not have units with dishwashers.

