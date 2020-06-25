8855 APPIAN Way

Amenities
This creative sanctuary sits on top of a verdant knoll, completely quiet and private, with views to the Ocean, Hollywood Sign and Catalina. Incredibly charming and cozy. 2 beds, 1 1/2 baths with hardwood floors, updated kitchen and baths and great light. The garden features multiple mature fruit tress and an pergola covered outdoor dining area reminiscent of Tuscany. A wonderful place to call home. Available now for one year term. Wonderland School District. Gardener Included. See private remarks for pet policy. Shown by appointment only. *Also available furnished. Please contact us for details.*