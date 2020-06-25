All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 8855 APPIAN Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
8855 APPIAN Way
Last updated May 10 2019 at 10:14 AM

8855 APPIAN Way

8855 Appian Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Bel Air-Beverly Crest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8855 Appian Way, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This creative sanctuary sits on top of a verdant knoll, completely quiet and private, with views to the Ocean, Hollywood Sign and Catalina. Incredibly charming and cozy. 2 beds, 1 1/2 baths with hardwood floors, updated kitchen and baths and great light. The garden features multiple mature fruit tress and an pergola covered outdoor dining area reminiscent of Tuscany. A wonderful place to call home. Available now for one year term. Wonderland School District. Gardener Included. See private remarks for pet policy. Shown by appointment only. *Also available furnished. Please contact us for details.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8855 APPIAN Way have any available units?
8855 APPIAN Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8855 APPIAN Way have?
Some of 8855 APPIAN Way's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8855 APPIAN Way currently offering any rent specials?
8855 APPIAN Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8855 APPIAN Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 8855 APPIAN Way is pet friendly.
Does 8855 APPIAN Way offer parking?
Yes, 8855 APPIAN Way offers parking.
Does 8855 APPIAN Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8855 APPIAN Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8855 APPIAN Way have a pool?
No, 8855 APPIAN Way does not have a pool.
Does 8855 APPIAN Way have accessible units?
No, 8855 APPIAN Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8855 APPIAN Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8855 APPIAN Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canvas LA
138 N Beaudry Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Toscana Apartments
15736 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91406
Infinity West
7045 W Lanewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
nVe
11405 Chandler Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Sunset Barrington Gardens
233 S Barrington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Casa Granada
550 S Barrington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Museum Tower
225 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90071
The CitiZen at Virgil Village
4150 Marathon St
Los Angeles, CA 90029

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College