8855 APPIAN Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This creative sanctuary sits on top of a verdant knoll, completely quiet and private, with views to the Ocean, Hollywood Sign and Catalina. Incredibly charming and cozy. 2 beds, 1 1/2 baths with hardwood floors, updated kitchen and baths and great light. The garden features multiple mature fruit tress and an pergola covered outdoor dining area reminiscent of Tuscany. A wonderful place to call home. Available now for one year term. Wonderland School District. Gardener Included. See private remarks for pet policy. Shown by appointment only. *Also available furnished. Please contact us for details.*