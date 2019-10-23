8838 HORNER Street

Amenities

Classic and charming 3BR+1BA Spanish for lease in desirable Beverlywood Adj. neighborhood with wonderful outdoor entertaining area. This home greets you with a bright and open living and dining area, quaint kitchen with cozy breakfast nook and adjacent laundry room. Rich dark floors and crisp white walls create a spacious and inviting feeling throughout the home with updated bathroom, built-ins and abundant original character details. Backyard features large deck off back bedroom, lush landscaping and grassy yard that's perfect for entertaining or just lounging and relaxing. Includes 2-car detached garage and ample driveway parking. Centrally located and conveniently close to Beverly Hills, Century City and Pico/Robertson shops. Minimum 18 month lease term and available mid-February 2020.