8838 HORNER Street
Last updated March 4 2020 at 12:56 AM

8838 HORNER Street

8838 Horner Street · No Longer Available
Location

8838 Horner Street, Los Angeles, CA 90035
South Robertson

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Classic and charming 3BR+1BA Spanish for lease in desirable Beverlywood Adj. neighborhood with wonderful outdoor entertaining area. This home greets you with a bright and open living and dining area, quaint kitchen with cozy breakfast nook and adjacent laundry room. Rich dark floors and crisp white walls create a spacious and inviting feeling throughout the home with updated bathroom, built-ins and abundant original character details. Backyard features large deck off back bedroom, lush landscaping and grassy yard that's perfect for entertaining or just lounging and relaxing. Includes 2-car detached garage and ample driveway parking. Centrally located and conveniently close to Beverly Hills, Century City and Pico/Robertson shops. Minimum 18 month lease term and available mid-February 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8838 HORNER Street have any available units?
8838 HORNER Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8838 HORNER Street have?
Some of 8838 HORNER Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8838 HORNER Street currently offering any rent specials?
8838 HORNER Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8838 HORNER Street pet-friendly?
No, 8838 HORNER Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8838 HORNER Street offer parking?
Yes, 8838 HORNER Street offers parking.
Does 8838 HORNER Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8838 HORNER Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8838 HORNER Street have a pool?
No, 8838 HORNER Street does not have a pool.
Does 8838 HORNER Street have accessible units?
No, 8838 HORNER Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8838 HORNER Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8838 HORNER Street has units with dishwashers.
