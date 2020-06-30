All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 17 2019 at 1:26 AM

8835 Paso Robles Avenue

8835 Paso Robles Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8835 Paso Robles Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91325
Northridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wow!! Opportunity to rent home in Sherwood Forest with RV access, large driveway, 2 car attached garage and a very private guest unit at rear of lot. Sherwood Forest welcomes you to this beautiful 3 bedroom & 2 bath home with a 1 bedroom & 1 bath guest unit where the surrounds are private and peaceful and enjoy cooling breezes. Both kitchens features quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, bar bench top & various cabinets to maximize storage. Living area features a cozy fireplace and recessed lighting which only accentuates the size. The bedrooms are cozy, and the natural light that flows through makes a comfortable and relaxing personal space. Exiting the living area you will find the spacious & separated back yard with a covered patio area. Featuring a unique combination of space, style and natural light, this gorgeous residence has all the requirements for sophisticated family living in a great suburban location. Additional features include central heat & AC, & minutes from shops, Dearborn Elementary & easy access to 405 freeway!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8835 Paso Robles Avenue have any available units?
8835 Paso Robles Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8835 Paso Robles Avenue have?
Some of 8835 Paso Robles Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8835 Paso Robles Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8835 Paso Robles Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8835 Paso Robles Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8835 Paso Robles Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8835 Paso Robles Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8835 Paso Robles Avenue offers parking.
Does 8835 Paso Robles Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8835 Paso Robles Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8835 Paso Robles Avenue have a pool?
No, 8835 Paso Robles Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8835 Paso Robles Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8835 Paso Robles Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8835 Paso Robles Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8835 Paso Robles Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

