8835 Paso Robles Avenue

Wow!! Opportunity to rent home in Sherwood Forest with RV access, large driveway, 2 car attached garage and a very private guest unit at rear of lot. Sherwood Forest welcomes you to this beautiful 3 bedroom & 2 bath home with a 1 bedroom & 1 bath guest unit where the surrounds are private and peaceful and enjoy cooling breezes. Both kitchens features quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, bar bench top & various cabinets to maximize storage. Living area features a cozy fireplace and recessed lighting which only accentuates the size. The bedrooms are cozy, and the natural light that flows through makes a comfortable and relaxing personal space. Exiting the living area you will find the spacious & separated back yard with a covered patio area. Featuring a unique combination of space, style and natural light, this gorgeous residence has all the requirements for sophisticated family living in a great suburban location. Additional features include central heat & AC, & minutes from shops, Dearborn Elementary & easy access to 405 freeway!