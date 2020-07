8833 AZUL Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dog park parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

AMAZING HOME WITH GREAT MOUNTAIN VIEWS LOCATED IN BEAUTIFUL LAKESIDE PARK IN WEST HILLS! CORNER PROPERTY, BRIGHT & OPEN FLOOR PLAN RECENTLY REMODELED WITH NEW WINDOWS, FLOORING, LIGHTING, APPLIANCES, BATHROOMS & CUSTOM PAINT THROUGHOUT. GREAT COOKS KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES & OPENS UP TO DINNING AREA WITH CUSTOM LIGHT FIXTURE. FAMILY ROOM HAS BEAUTIFUL BRICK FIREPLACE & WOOD MANTEL, HARDWOOD FLOORING, SLIDING GLASS DOORS THAT LEAD YOU OUT TO THE DECK WHERE YOU CAN TAKE IN THE GORGEOUS VIEWS. LARGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH WALK IN CLOSET & GORGEOUS MASTER BATHROOM WITH DUAL SINK VANITY & WALK IN SHOWER WITH DUAL SHOWER HEADS. GREAT REAR YARD, LOW MAINTENANCE WITH FAUX GRASS, SIDE DOG RUN WITH ROOM FOR BBQ AND YOUR OWN GARDEN. CLOSE TO SHOPPING & RESTAURANTS, GREAT SCHOOL DISTRICTS, GREAT HOME AND IS WAITING FOR YOUR TO MOVE IN!