Los Angeles, CA
8815 Cranford Avenue
Last updated April 2 2020 at 12:23 AM

8815 Cranford Avenue

8815 Cranford Avenue
Location

8815 Cranford Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91352
Sun Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
Newly constructed back house is available for lease in a quiet Sun Valley neighborhood featuring open floor plan featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bats, spacious living room and dining area adjacent to the kitchen. Brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, custom kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops, and large center island! All 3 spacious bedrooms offer enough closet space and new bathrooms with custom finishes and fixtures. Laundry area with new washer and dryer. Brand new AC system. Don't miss private back patio perfect for entertaining This property has great FWY access, close to schools, parks, transportation and shopping, and minutes to LA Valley College, Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks Fashion Square, Burbank Airport. Driveway parking for 2-cars.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8815 Cranford Avenue have any available units?
8815 Cranford Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8815 Cranford Avenue have?
Some of 8815 Cranford Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8815 Cranford Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8815 Cranford Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8815 Cranford Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8815 Cranford Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8815 Cranford Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8815 Cranford Avenue offers parking.
Does 8815 Cranford Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8815 Cranford Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8815 Cranford Avenue have a pool?
No, 8815 Cranford Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8815 Cranford Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8815 Cranford Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8815 Cranford Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8815 Cranford Avenue has units with dishwashers.
