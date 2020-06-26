8815 Cranford Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher new construction parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking new construction

Newly constructed back house is available for lease in a quiet Sun Valley neighborhood featuring open floor plan featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bats, spacious living room and dining area adjacent to the kitchen. Brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, custom kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops, and large center island! All 3 spacious bedrooms offer enough closet space and new bathrooms with custom finishes and fixtures. Laundry area with new washer and dryer. Brand new AC system. Don't miss private back patio perfect for entertaining This property has great FWY access, close to schools, parks, transportation and shopping, and minutes to LA Valley College, Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks Fashion Square, Burbank Airport. Driveway parking for 2-cars.