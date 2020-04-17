All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 28 2020 at 12:20 PM

8814 Tilden Avenue

8814 Tilden Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8814 Tilden Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91402
Panorama City

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Single Family Home style Duplex with large side-yard and plenty of Garage parking or driveway parking. This brand new renovated home offers privacy & the comforts you need for your home. This home is 800 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom and features new central AC and heat, new recessed lights, new dual pane windows, Laundry washing machine hook ups inside, plenty of car parking spots, private garage, private side-yard and tons of storage space. The kitchen is newly renovated with custom herringbone back splashes, brand new quartz counter tops, new cabinets, brand new stainless steel oven, microwave, and square sink. The bathroom has designer tile in in the bath, rolling glass shower door, new vanity and custom tile flooring. You will fall in love with this home & make it your own! Electric car charging capability available if necessary.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8814 Tilden Avenue have any available units?
8814 Tilden Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8814 Tilden Avenue have?
Some of 8814 Tilden Avenue's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8814 Tilden Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8814 Tilden Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8814 Tilden Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8814 Tilden Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8814 Tilden Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8814 Tilden Avenue offers parking.
Does 8814 Tilden Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8814 Tilden Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8814 Tilden Avenue have a pool?
No, 8814 Tilden Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8814 Tilden Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8814 Tilden Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8814 Tilden Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8814 Tilden Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
