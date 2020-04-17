8814 Tilden Avenue

Amenities

Single Family Home style Duplex with large side-yard and plenty of Garage parking or driveway parking. This brand new renovated home offers privacy & the comforts you need for your home. This home is 800 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom and features new central AC and heat, new recessed lights, new dual pane windows, Laundry washing machine hook ups inside, plenty of car parking spots, private garage, private side-yard and tons of storage space. The kitchen is newly renovated with custom herringbone back splashes, brand new quartz counter tops, new cabinets, brand new stainless steel oven, microwave, and square sink. The bathroom has designer tile in in the bath, rolling glass shower door, new vanity and custom tile flooring. You will fall in love with this home & make it your own! Electric car charging capability available if necessary.