Los Angeles, CA
8801 Whitaker Avenue
Last updated May 25 2020 at 5:07 AM

8801 Whitaker Avenue

8801 Whitaker Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8801 Whitaker Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91343
Northridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Charming single story entertainer's home with a pool on a large corner lot in Northridge! Fall in love with this beautiful neighborhood during your first visit to Whittaker Street. As you pull up to the driveway to your new home, you’re welcomed by an immaculately maintained verdant landscape, where a mature canopy of palm trees welcomes you to the front entrance of your new home. Hardwood floors and recessed lighting grace the large living area and a fresh coat of paint makes this light and bright space the perfect place to gather with loved ones after long work days. The kitchen is well equipped for the chef of the family with lots of cabinet and counter space. 4 spacious bedrooms provide ample space for the growing family and the master bedroom offers a tranquil sanctuary to enjoy much needed privacy. The backyard oasis yearns to host unforgettable summer BBQs and pool parties. A backyard fire pit and builtin-in living room speakers help keep the party going into the evening as warm days are met by those perfect cool California evenings. With convenient access to the 405 and 118 freeways, great shopping, CSUN and great schools, don’t miss out on the charming single story home with amazing curl appeal!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8801 Whitaker Avenue have any available units?
8801 Whitaker Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8801 Whitaker Avenue have?
Some of 8801 Whitaker Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8801 Whitaker Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8801 Whitaker Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8801 Whitaker Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8801 Whitaker Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8801 Whitaker Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8801 Whitaker Avenue offers parking.
Does 8801 Whitaker Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8801 Whitaker Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8801 Whitaker Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8801 Whitaker Avenue has a pool.
Does 8801 Whitaker Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8801 Whitaker Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8801 Whitaker Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8801 Whitaker Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

