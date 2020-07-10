8801 Whitaker Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill

Charming single story entertainer's home with a pool on a large corner lot in Northridge! Fall in love with this beautiful neighborhood during your first visit to Whittaker Street. As you pull up to the driveway to your new home, you’re welcomed by an immaculately maintained verdant landscape, where a mature canopy of palm trees welcomes you to the front entrance of your new home. Hardwood floors and recessed lighting grace the large living area and a fresh coat of paint makes this light and bright space the perfect place to gather with loved ones after long work days. The kitchen is well equipped for the chef of the family with lots of cabinet and counter space. 4 spacious bedrooms provide ample space for the growing family and the master bedroom offers a tranquil sanctuary to enjoy much needed privacy. The backyard oasis yearns to host unforgettable summer BBQs and pool parties. A backyard fire pit and builtin-in living room speakers help keep the party going into the evening as warm days are met by those perfect cool California evenings. With convenient access to the 405 and 118 freeways, great shopping, CSUN and great schools, don’t miss out on the charming single story home with amazing curl appeal!