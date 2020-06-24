All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 30 2020 at 10:43 PM

8800 Etiwanda Avenue

8800 Etiwanda Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8800 Etiwanda Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91325
Northridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This townhome is an absolutely must-see! Beautifully remodeled multi-level 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in Northridge! Enter on the first level into a spectacular living room that includes recessed lighting, hardwood floors, ceiling fan, and a gas fireplace. The kitchen has granite counters, stainless steel appliances, refinished cabinets, brand new tiled flooring, an eating area, and a powder bathroom. The second level you will find all brand new flooring throughout in the 2 bedrooms and a common bathroom and just down the hall is the Master Suite with a walk-in closet. The Master bath has granite counters and a shower/bath combo. The third level is where an office/loft area, laundry room with a tankless water heater makes waiting for hot water a thing of the past, and an outdoor patio with full 180-degree views are located. DON'T FORGET THAT WATER IS ALSO INCLUDED IN RENT! This home is conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, driving distance to Pierce College and walking distance to CSUN. Easy access to 118, 405 and 101 Freeways. TOTALLY REMODELED AND TURN-KEY! MAKE THIS YOURS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8800 Etiwanda Avenue have any available units?
8800 Etiwanda Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8800 Etiwanda Avenue have?
Some of 8800 Etiwanda Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8800 Etiwanda Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8800 Etiwanda Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8800 Etiwanda Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8800 Etiwanda Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8800 Etiwanda Avenue offer parking?
No, 8800 Etiwanda Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8800 Etiwanda Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8800 Etiwanda Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8800 Etiwanda Avenue have a pool?
No, 8800 Etiwanda Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8800 Etiwanda Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8800 Etiwanda Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8800 Etiwanda Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8800 Etiwanda Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
