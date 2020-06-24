8800 Etiwanda Avenue

Amenities

This townhome is an absolutely must-see! Beautifully remodeled multi-level 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in Northridge! Enter on the first level into a spectacular living room that includes recessed lighting, hardwood floors, ceiling fan, and a gas fireplace. The kitchen has granite counters, stainless steel appliances, refinished cabinets, brand new tiled flooring, an eating area, and a powder bathroom. The second level you will find all brand new flooring throughout in the 2 bedrooms and a common bathroom and just down the hall is the Master Suite with a walk-in closet. The Master bath has granite counters and a shower/bath combo. The third level is where an office/loft area, laundry room with a tankless water heater makes waiting for hot water a thing of the past, and an outdoor patio with full 180-degree views are located. DON'T FORGET THAT WATER IS ALSO INCLUDED IN RENT! This home is conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, driving distance to Pierce College and walking distance to CSUN. Easy access to 118, 405 and 101 Freeways. TOTALLY REMODELED AND TURN-KEY! MAKE THIS YOURS!