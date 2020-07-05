879 W. 19 Street

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors range Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful 3 Bedroom House in San Pedro: $2500.00/mo - MUST SEE! This 3 bed/2 bath house allows a maximum of five residents and has newer blinds, tile flooring in laundry/kitchen/bathrooms, refinished hardwood flooring throughout rest of unit, ceiling fans, A/C, landscaped front and backyard, and comes with a 2 car garage. Rent is $2,500.00/mo and security deposit is $2,000.00 OAA, available for a 1 year lease. Resident responsible for all utilities. Appliances included: stove, dishwasher. We will consider 1 small adult dog with additional $1,000.00 security deposit. For more information, call our office at (310)212-6660. All adults 18 and older must submit their own applications at: babcockmgmt.com/vacancies



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3403470)