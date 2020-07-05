All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 30 2020 at 9:44 AM

879 W. 19 Street

879 West 19th Street · No Longer Available
Location

879 West 19th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Coastal San Pedro

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 Bedroom House in San Pedro: $2500.00/mo - MUST SEE! This 3 bed/2 bath house allows a maximum of five residents and has newer blinds, tile flooring in laundry/kitchen/bathrooms, refinished hardwood flooring throughout rest of unit, ceiling fans, A/C, landscaped front and backyard, and comes with a 2 car garage. Rent is $2,500.00/mo and security deposit is $2,000.00 OAA, available for a 1 year lease. Resident responsible for all utilities. Appliances included: stove, dishwasher. We will consider 1 small adult dog with additional $1,000.00 security deposit. For more information, call our office at (310)212-6660. All adults 18 and older must submit their own applications at: babcockmgmt.com/vacancies

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3403470)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 879 W. 19 Street have any available units?
879 W. 19 Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 879 W. 19 Street have?
Some of 879 W. 19 Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 879 W. 19 Street currently offering any rent specials?
879 W. 19 Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 879 W. 19 Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 879 W. 19 Street is pet friendly.
Does 879 W. 19 Street offer parking?
Yes, 879 W. 19 Street offers parking.
Does 879 W. 19 Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 879 W. 19 Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 879 W. 19 Street have a pool?
No, 879 W. 19 Street does not have a pool.
Does 879 W. 19 Street have accessible units?
No, 879 W. 19 Street does not have accessible units.
Does 879 W. 19 Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 879 W. 19 Street has units with dishwashers.

