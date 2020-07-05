8760 Burnet Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful & Bright Front Unit facing street. Remodeled tri-level townhouse with 2 car attached garage. 1303 sf. Security gates. Front door entry 2nd level walking into bright living room with sliding doors to two small patios open to dining area and remodeled kitchen. All new stainless steel appliances dishwasher, stove. Refrigerator needed in kitchen. Granite counter tops. Washer & dryer hook up in garage by water heater. Washer & dryer needed. Second level master suite w/bath (approx 16x11)and walk in closet. Guest bath, too in living rm close to stairs to first level with huge bonus room w/window to driveway. Third level. Bedroom 2 with high ceilings left bedroom approx 13X9 Bedroom 3 13x9 high ceiling, too. Townhouse is freshly painted in smoke gray and has grey laminated flooring throughout. All bathrooms are remodeled, too. Landlord looking for excellent tenant with excellent credit and income. NO PETS!