Los Angeles, CA
8760 Burnet Avenue
Last updated November 28 2019 at 2:24 PM

8760 Burnet Avenue

8760 Burnet Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8760 Burnet Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91343
North Hills East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful & Bright Front Unit facing street. Remodeled tri-level townhouse with 2 car attached garage. 1303 sf. Security gates. Front door entry 2nd level walking into bright living room with sliding doors to two small patios open to dining area and remodeled kitchen. All new stainless steel appliances dishwasher, stove. Refrigerator needed in kitchen. Granite counter tops. Washer & dryer hook up in garage by water heater. Washer & dryer needed. Second level master suite w/bath (approx 16x11)and walk in closet. Guest bath, too in living rm close to stairs to first level with huge bonus room w/window to driveway. Third level. Bedroom 2 with high ceilings left bedroom approx 13X9 Bedroom 3 13x9 high ceiling, too. Townhouse is freshly painted in smoke gray and has grey laminated flooring throughout. All bathrooms are remodeled, too. Landlord looking for excellent tenant with excellent credit and income. NO PETS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8760 Burnet Avenue have any available units?
8760 Burnet Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8760 Burnet Avenue have?
Some of 8760 Burnet Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8760 Burnet Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8760 Burnet Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8760 Burnet Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8760 Burnet Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8760 Burnet Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8760 Burnet Avenue offers parking.
Does 8760 Burnet Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8760 Burnet Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8760 Burnet Avenue have a pool?
No, 8760 Burnet Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8760 Burnet Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8760 Burnet Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8760 Burnet Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8760 Burnet Avenue has units with dishwashers.

