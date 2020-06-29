All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 21 2019 at 2:05 PM

8715 SKYLINE Drive

8715 Skyline Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8715 Skyline Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fire pit
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
fire pit
hot tub
Strategically perched to capitalize on dramatic canyon & hillside views, this 1952 Schindler Project was revamped & reinvented by Callas/Shortridge Architects and transformed into a sexy hideaway of epic quality & craftsmanship. Every nook & cranny pondered over, the light infused entry opens to the main living area w massive glass sliders that play host to breathtaking canyon vistas. Douglas fir wood panels, cork and warm hues flow into the adjacent dining area and Miele kitchen with its gleaming white cabinetry, whilst the outdoor deck is the perfect spot for entertaining or alfresco dining. The lower level is reached via a custom floating wood stair case, where an uber sexy master suite awaits. Cool, polished concrete floors & Azure tile spa bath look as if they were lifted from the pages of Dwell Magazine. Spa, fire pit and stone paths that lead to a garden w city views make this the quintessential Hollywood Hills home. AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8715 SKYLINE Drive have any available units?
8715 SKYLINE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8715 SKYLINE Drive have?
Some of 8715 SKYLINE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8715 SKYLINE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8715 SKYLINE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8715 SKYLINE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8715 SKYLINE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8715 SKYLINE Drive offer parking?
No, 8715 SKYLINE Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8715 SKYLINE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8715 SKYLINE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8715 SKYLINE Drive have a pool?
No, 8715 SKYLINE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8715 SKYLINE Drive have accessible units?
No, 8715 SKYLINE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8715 SKYLINE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8715 SKYLINE Drive has units with dishwashers.
