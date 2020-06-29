All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 4 2020 at 6:09 AM

8712 Gregory Way

8712 Gregory Way · No Longer Available
Location

8712 Gregory Way, Los Angeles, CA 90035
South Robertson

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Well kept and clean penthouse condo, adjacent to Beverly Hills. Great location to live, centrally located. The condo has two rooms and 2 baths, one of the rooms is a loft style room. It has new carpet and the walls have been recently painted. The fireplace makes the space great for entertaining. It has third room that can be use as a bedroom or as study. Two car parking spots in the secure complex garage. Washer and Dryer in the unit. Secure and private complex. Pool and entertainment room is part of the complex.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8712 Gregory Way have any available units?
8712 Gregory Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8712 Gregory Way have?
Some of 8712 Gregory Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8712 Gregory Way currently offering any rent specials?
8712 Gregory Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8712 Gregory Way pet-friendly?
No, 8712 Gregory Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8712 Gregory Way offer parking?
Yes, 8712 Gregory Way offers parking.
Does 8712 Gregory Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8712 Gregory Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8712 Gregory Way have a pool?
Yes, 8712 Gregory Way has a pool.
Does 8712 Gregory Way have accessible units?
No, 8712 Gregory Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8712 Gregory Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8712 Gregory Way has units with dishwashers.

