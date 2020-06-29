8712 Gregory Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Well kept and clean penthouse condo, adjacent to Beverly Hills. Great location to live, centrally located. The condo has two rooms and 2 baths, one of the rooms is a loft style room. It has new carpet and the walls have been recently painted. The fireplace makes the space great for entertaining. It has third room that can be use as a bedroom or as study. Two car parking spots in the secure complex garage. Washer and Dryer in the unit. Secure and private complex. Pool and entertainment room is part of the complex.