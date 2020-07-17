870 North Occidental Boulevard

Amenities

(for now, we only have photos available; but are working on getting a video before mid-May Tenant move-out. So if you like the apartment, View advertisement, drive-by, talk to Jon the Property Mgr, and apply online with EGLProperties website)



Silverlake Hills! Elevated in the hills above Silverlake. Located just off Sunset Blvd and Silverlake Blvd. Close to restaurants, bars, cafes and coffee shops.



870 #1: Upper (right corner) in Rear 4Plex. Garden Setting with Silverlake Hills view and expansive, landscaped property with trees. Original wood floors, plenty of closets and light/bright with lots of windows.



870 #1: $2,195+$100 (optional garage)+$3.61 (LA city inspection fee) = $2,298.61 -Silverlake Hills Location at the Cross Streets of Sunset Blvd & Silverlake Blvd. Elevated in the hills above Silverlake. Walking distance to Sunset Blvd. restaurants, bars & coffee shops.



-Good Location w/6 Units total on property, House/Duplex in front, Fourplex way in back

-Garden setting property on large landscaped lot Applications can be filled out online at the EGL Properties website (more information to come. Unfortunately, no showings until vacant.)



Some Lease Provisions (ask for more details/provisons):

- 1 Year Lease

- Pets Policy: Cat Ok (no dogs)

- Yes Renters Insurance

- No Smoking

- No Painting of Apartments

- No Parking included: Optional Parking $100 extra (value $200)

- No AirBnb or Subleasing



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,195, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,195, Available Now



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.