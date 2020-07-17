All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 870 North Occidental Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
870 North Occidental Boulevard
Last updated June 24 2020 at 8:43 PM

870 North Occidental Boulevard

870 North Occidental Boulevard · (310) 905-8845
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Silver Lake
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

870 North Occidental Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Silver Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,195

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 714 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
(for now, we only have photos available; but are working on getting a video before mid-May Tenant move-out. So if you like the apartment, View advertisement, drive-by, talk to Jon the Property Mgr, and apply online with EGLProperties website)

Silverlake Hills! Elevated in the hills above Silverlake. Located just off Sunset Blvd and Silverlake Blvd. Close to restaurants, bars, cafes and coffee shops.

870 #1: Upper (right corner) in Rear 4Plex. Garden Setting with Silverlake Hills view and expansive, landscaped property with trees. Original wood floors, plenty of closets and light/bright with lots of windows.

870 #1: $2,195+$100 (optional garage)+$3.61 (LA city inspection fee) = $2,298.61 -Silverlake Hills Location at the Cross Streets of Sunset Blvd & Silverlake Blvd. Elevated in the hills above Silverlake. Walking distance to Sunset Blvd. restaurants, bars & coffee shops.

-Good Location w/6 Units total on property, House/Duplex in front, Fourplex way in back
-Garden setting property on large landscaped lot Applications can be filled out online at the EGL Properties website (more information to come. Unfortunately, no showings until vacant.)

Some Lease Provisions (ask for more details/provisons):
- 1 Year Lease
- Pets Policy: Cat Ok (no dogs)
- Yes Renters Insurance
- No Smoking
- No Painting of Apartments
- No Parking included: Optional Parking $100 extra (value $200)
- No AirBnb or Subleasing

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,195, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,195, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 870 North Occidental Boulevard have any available units?
870 North Occidental Boulevard has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 870 North Occidental Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
870 North Occidental Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 870 North Occidental Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 870 North Occidental Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 870 North Occidental Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 870 North Occidental Boulevard offers parking.
Does 870 North Occidental Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 870 North Occidental Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 870 North Occidental Boulevard have a pool?
No, 870 North Occidental Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 870 North Occidental Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 870 North Occidental Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 870 North Occidental Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 870 North Occidental Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 870 North Occidental Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 870 North Occidental Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 870 North Occidental Boulevard?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Be Dtla
1120 West 6th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
WOODRIDGE APARTMENTS
6611 Woodman Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91401
Sherman Circle
14645 Gault St
Los Angeles, CA 91405
NoVa Townhomes
8761 De Soto Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Savoy West Apartments
7270 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
The Enclave at Warner Center Apartment Homes
6710 Variel Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Skyline Terrace Apartments
930 Figueroa Ter
Los Angeles, CA 90012
816 S. Park View
816 South Park View Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity