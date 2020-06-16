All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 8673 Canterbury Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
8673 Canterbury Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

8673 Canterbury Avenue

8673 Canterbury Avenue · (855) 351-0683
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

8673 Canterbury Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91402
Arleta

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dogs allowed
parking
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
Step inside this newer built 3 bedroom & 2 1/2 bath back house. This house is fully permitted to be used as an Assisted Living facility, but also ideal for someone in need of handicap accessible amenities. The entire house has been built to be handicap accessible throughout and is on ground level. Features an open concept living area, dining area, and kitchen, with laundry facilities. Extra wide doorways throughout plus grab bars in the bathrooms. All the bedrooms feature a sliding glass door with easy access to the serene and private backyard with beautiful stamped concrete. A must see! This property has been built with proper permits and is ready for anyone who wishes to run their own facility. This house is furnished with appliances, including refrigerator, microwave, gas range with oven, garbage disposal, microwave and washer/dryer.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/8673-canterbury-ave-panorama-city-ca-91402-usa-unit-b/bb1ccf50-53b2-4d42-a457-8f5ea40526f5

(RLNE5654117)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8673 Canterbury Avenue have any available units?
8673 Canterbury Avenue has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8673 Canterbury Avenue have?
Some of 8673 Canterbury Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8673 Canterbury Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8673 Canterbury Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8673 Canterbury Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8673 Canterbury Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8673 Canterbury Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8673 Canterbury Avenue does offer parking.
Does 8673 Canterbury Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8673 Canterbury Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8673 Canterbury Avenue have a pool?
No, 8673 Canterbury Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8673 Canterbury Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 8673 Canterbury Avenue has accessible units.
Does 8673 Canterbury Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8673 Canterbury Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 8673 Canterbury Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Wilshire Margot Apartments
10599 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
Cornerstone
8609 De Soto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Atelier
801 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
1406 Martel
1406 North Martel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90046
The Pearl
687 South Hobart Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90005
Meridian Place Apartment Homes
9423 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91324
The Azure
8719 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Orsini
606 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity