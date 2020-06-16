8673 Canterbury Avenue

Amenities

Step inside this newer built 3 bedroom & 2 1/2 bath back house. This house is fully permitted to be used as an Assisted Living facility, but also ideal for someone in need of handicap accessible amenities. The entire house has been built to be handicap accessible throughout and is on ground level. Features an open concept living area, dining area, and kitchen, with laundry facilities. Extra wide doorways throughout plus grab bars in the bathrooms. All the bedrooms feature a sliding glass door with easy access to the serene and private backyard with beautiful stamped concrete. A must see! This property has been built with proper permits and is ready for anyone who wishes to run their own facility. This house is furnished with appliances, including refrigerator, microwave, gas range with oven, garbage disposal, microwave and washer/dryer.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/8673-canterbury-ave-panorama-city-ca-91402-usa-unit-b/bb1ccf50-53b2-4d42-a457-8f5ea40526f5



