Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8662 Sharp Avenue

8662 Sharp Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8662 Sharp Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91352
Sun Valley

Amenities

granite counters
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Great opportunity to lease Comleatley remodeled 3 Bedroom/2 Bathroom house in Los Angeles "Sun Valley area", price 3,395.00.
This Great house offers Recess lights in all rooms, new kitchen cabinets with granite counter tops and stain less still appliances, tile flooring.
fireplace is operating with gas and firewood, located in Living room and Master Bedroom. Have a nice backyard for family entertainment.
Also another opportunity to lease Comleatley remodeled 2 Bedrooms/1 Bathroom house in the same lot. Priced $ 1,800.00. Both properties have 2 car parking space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8662 Sharp Avenue have any available units?
8662 Sharp Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8662 Sharp Avenue have?
Some of 8662 Sharp Avenue's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8662 Sharp Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8662 Sharp Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8662 Sharp Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8662 Sharp Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8662 Sharp Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8662 Sharp Avenue offers parking.
Does 8662 Sharp Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8662 Sharp Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8662 Sharp Avenue have a pool?
No, 8662 Sharp Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8662 Sharp Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8662 Sharp Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8662 Sharp Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8662 Sharp Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
